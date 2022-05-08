ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some in Austin celebrate Mother's Day early with 'Magnificent Mothers Extravaganza'

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In an early celebration of Mother's Day, lawmakers, police and community organizations in Chicago's Austin neighborhood teamed up for an event to shower moms with love and support.

Black Men United was one of the groups helping organize the Magnificent Mothers Extravaganza.

The party was the brain child of 37th Ward Ald. Emma Mitts, who wanted moms in her neighborhood to know they are not alone.

Volunteers gave away everything from necessary items such as food and formula to gifts and appliances.

They also offered COVID testing and vaccinations.

