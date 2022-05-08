ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Nationals crush three homers on way to 7-3 victory over Angels

By Dean Fioresi
 3 days ago

The Washington Nationals poured it on the Angels pitching staff Saturday, powered by three home runs in their 7-3 victory.

With Michael Lorenzen (3-2, 4.13 ERA) taking the mound for the Halos, the Nationals struck early and often, beginning the contest with a two-out homer off the bat of first baseman Josh Bell, who crushed a 425-foot homer to centerfield on the seventh pitch of the at bat.

They tacked another on in the top of the first when Yadiel Hernandez hit his own solo home run to right-centerfield, making it 2-0 early on.

Maikel Franco added a pair in the top of the fourth on a bases loaded single.

The Angels cut the lead to one run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a pair of homers from Jared Walsh (378 feet) and Brandon March (two-run, 429 feet), but that would be the extent of their offensive output for the day.

Lorenzen finished the day going 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on five hits, walking two and striking out seven.

Two of the Nationals runs were allowed by Elvis Peguero, after he relieved Lorenzen in the fifth.

Again in the fifth, the Nationals added another run in the form of Nelson Cruz's 452nd career home run, a two-run shot to left field. Franco then drove in his third run of the game in the top of the sixth, on an RBI double.

Washington starter Josiah Gray lasted through 5.1 innings of three-run ball, allowing five hits and two walks, striking out three.

Recently recalled reliever Kyle Barraclough tossed a pair of scoreless innings for the Halos, his first big league appearance since 2019.

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Taylor Ward were all held to 1-for-4 performances on the day.

With the series currently split, the two teams will face off for the third and final game of the interleague series on Sunday at 1:07 p.m., when the Halos send Patrick Sandoval (1-1, 1.29 ERA) to the mound against Erick Fedde (2-2, 4.68 ERA).

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers looking to trade former Cy Young winner?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have such a stacked pitching staff that they likely do not need one of the ex-Cy Young Award winners on their roster. Veteran baseball reporter Peter Gammons said in a tweet on Monday will potentially be moving veteran lefty David Price to allow Price to pursue a starting opportunity elsewhere.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Mike Trout Made History At His Home Park

Los Angeles Angels‘ slugger Mike Trout is about as electrifying as it gets in terms of superstars in Major League Baseball today. Ever since he burst onto the scene in 2012 and won the American League Rookie of the Year Award, he has been one of the best players in all of baseball.
ANAHEIM, CA
WAAY-TV

Aaron Whitefield promoted to Angels

The Rocket City Trash Pandas are proud to announce that outfielder Aaron Whitefield has been promoted to the Los Angeles Angels. He will become the 11th former Trash Pandas player and first position player to play for Los Angeles Angels when he makes his debut. With the Trash Pandas, Whitefield...
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

A’s teammates Elvis Andrus, Chad Pinder had scary collision on fly ball

Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus and outfielder Chad Pinder collided with one another on a frightening play during Tuesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. Willi Castro hit a flare to shallow left field during the top of the fifth inning, and both Andrus and Pinder tried to make a play on it. The two sprinted full-speed at one another. Pinder dove at the same time Andrus slid, which caused Andrus to inadvertently kick his teammate in the head. You can see the play below:
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Watch: Astros' Kyle Tucker robs Tigers' Javy Baez of home run

The Houston Astros shut out the Detroit Tigers at home on Sunday, and that would not have been possible without an incredible catch from Kyle Tucker on what should have been a home run. Tucker helped Houston preserve the shutout when he robbed Javy Baez of a homer in the...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS LA

Buehler tosses seven one-run innings as Dodgers sweep Cubs for sixth-straight win

Walker Buehler made his 100th career start Sunday afternoon, earning his 44th career victory on the back of seven innings of one-run baseball. The victory, a 7-1 contest against the Chicago Cubs, was also the sixth-straight win for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who concluded the three game sweep after taking the first two games in a Saturday doubleheader. They now have 19 wins, tied for second-most in Major League Baseball behind just the New York Mets (20). Despite falling behind 1-0 early on, the Dodgers were able to pile it on the Cubs yet again, scoring six of their 20 runs in the...
CHICAGO, IL
First ever adult baseball camp being held at Dodger Stadium

If you've ever dreamed of playing baseball at Dodger Stadium, with former Dodger greats to boot, now is your chance. The Dodgers announced Tuesday they will be holding the first ever adult baseball camp at Dodger Stadium. The camp will take place over four days, from July 28-31. It will feature former Dodger stars Nomar Garciaparra, Andre Ethier, Manny Mota, Steve Yeager, Jerry Hairston Jr., Eric Gagné and Bill Russell. Attendees will take part in infield and outfield practice, pitching and catching, bullpen practice and video study. They will also play six seven-inning games over the four days. The camp will end with an awards reception. The price? A cool $3,995 per person. That also includes a full Dodgers uniform and meals. The camp is open to anyone ages 18 and older. A similar will also be held Jan. 8-13, 2023, at Camelback Ranch in Glendale. For details, click here. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers to sport special pride caps, jerseys for LGBTQ+ Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers will celebrate their ninth annual LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 3, but for the first time ever, the team will be wearing a special combination of pride caps and jerseys when they take the field.Again, a little over a week later, the Dodgers and their National League West rivals in the San Francisco Giants will both wear their respective pride uniforms on June 11 at Oracle Park in San Francisco. In a public release, Stan Kasten, President and CEO of the Dodgers said, "The Los Angeles Dodgers are proud to stand with and recognize the LGBTQ+ community...
LOS ANGELES, CA
