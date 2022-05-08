Ciara & Russell Wilson Lists Lavish Washington Estate For A Whopping $36 Million — Tour The Mansion With A Yoga Studio, Basketball Court & More: Photos

Windermere Real Estate;mega

Looking to Level Up your living situation? Ciara and Russell Wilson 's extravagant Washington estate has hit the market! With the couple headed to Colorado, where the quarterback will be playing for the Denver Broncos, they’ve listed their massive Bellevue mansion for a whopping $36 million.

The 1.89-acre spread is composed of two parcels of lushly landscaped land leading down to the Lake Washington shoreline, one that was acquired in 2015, a year before the pair tied the knot, and the other in 2019 for a total of $13.4 million.

The 11,104-square-foot abode has six bedrooms and five full bathrooms (plus two half baths), which the singer, 36, and the NFL star, 33, share with their brood: Sienna , 5, and Win , 21 months, as well as Ciara’s 7-year-old son, Future , from her first marriage.

Despite their pad’s grandiose details (think: Corinthian columns, groin-vaulted ceilings and intricately carved stone fireplaces), the duo ensured it was family-friendly, outfitting the children’s rooms with cute furnishings and setting up a playground on the sloping grounds.

While the home is equipped with what the couple needs to WFH (they have a fully stocked gym and a recording studio), there's plenty of fun to be had by the adults, too.

On top of a plush screening room, there’s a yoga studio, a cedar sauna in the main bathroom, a basketball court and a three-slip dock that will accommodate two Jet Skis and a 60-foot yacht. Touchdown, indeed!

Scroll through the photos below to see Ciara and Russell Wilson's lavish mansion:

Windermere Real Estate

Stunning no matter the season! Thanks to heat lamps and several fire pits, the terrace is set up for chilly evenings, too.

Get cozy in the great room, which has comfy seating and views over the lake toward the Seattle skyline.

What an entrance! The foyer has 20- foot ceilings and a majestic spiraled staircase.

Talk about a dreamy setup: The master bedroom is decked out in velvet and boasts a fireplace and lounge area.

Wardrobe envy! The bedroom includes a walk in 200-square-foot closet.

The kiddos have a stylish playroom — cleverly designed with glass doors!

Nothing like some friendly competition! The game room boasts a pool table and a nook for playing cards.

Not your average tree house! The two-story space is covered in fake greenery and has floor-to-ceiling windows, a leather sofa and a flat-screen TV.