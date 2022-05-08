ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ciara & Russell Wilson Lists Lavish Washington Estate For A Whopping $36 Million — Tour The Mansion With A Yoga Studio, Basketball Court & More: Photos

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evPDZ_0fWhuKGH00
Windermere Real Estate;mega

Looking to Level Up your living situation? Ciara and Russell Wilson 's extravagant Washington estate has hit the market! With the couple headed to Colorado, where the quarterback will be playing for the Denver Broncos, they’ve listed their massive Bellevue mansion for a whopping $36 million.

The 1.89-acre spread is composed of two parcels of lushly landscaped land leading down to the Lake Washington shoreline, one that was acquired in 2015, a year before the pair tied the knot, and the other in 2019 for a total of $13.4 million.

The 11,104-square-foot abode has six bedrooms and five full bathrooms (plus two half baths), which the singer, 36, and the NFL star, 33, share with their brood: Sienna , 5, and Win , 21 months, as well as Ciara’s 7-year-old son, Future , from her first marriage.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD & MIKE FISHER, TAMERA MOWRY & ADAM HOUSLEY, MORE CELEBRITY COUPLES THAT SAVED THEMSELVES FOR MARRIAGE

Despite their pad’s grandiose details (think: Corinthian columns, groin-vaulted ceilings and intricately carved stone fireplaces), the duo ensured it was family-friendly, outfitting the children’s rooms with cute furnishings and setting up a playground on the sloping grounds.

While the home is equipped with what the couple needs to WFH (they have a fully stocked gym and a recording studio), there's plenty of fun to be had by the adults, too.

On top of a plush screening room, there’s a yoga studio, a cedar sauna in the main bathroom, a basketball court and a three-slip dock that will accommodate two Jet Skis and a 60-foot yacht. Touchdown, indeed!

Scroll through the photos below to see Ciara and Russell Wilson's lavish mansion:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lA5Bl_0fWhuKGH00
Windermere Real Estate

Stunning no matter the season! Thanks to heat lamps and several fire pits, the terrace is set up for chilly evenings, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l37bH_0fWhuKGH00
Windermere Real Estate

Get cozy in the great room, which has comfy seating and views over the lake toward the Seattle skyline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmYsv_0fWhuKGH00
Windermere Real Estate

What an entrance! The foyer has 20- foot ceilings and a majestic spiraled staircase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxnxV_0fWhuKGH00
Windermere Real Estate

Talk about a dreamy setup: The master bedroom is decked out in velvet and boasts a fireplace and lounge area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IeaTZ_0fWhuKGH00
Windermere Real Estate

Wardrobe envy! The bedroom includes a walk in 200-square-foot closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TNjqQ_0fWhuKGH00
Windermere Real Estate

The kiddos have a stylish playroom — cleverly designed with glass doors!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12NF5p_0fWhuKGH00
Windermere Real Estate

Nothing like some friendly competition! The game room boasts a pool table and a nook for playing cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OACFb_0fWhuKGH00
Windermere Real Estate

Not your average tree house! The two-story space is covered in fake greenery and has floor-to-ceiling windows, a leather sofa and a flat-screen TV.

Comments / 12

Truthfulwords
2d ago

Russell Wilson is living a life of dreams, keep living for God and continued blessings

Reply
7
oldschool94
2d ago

That's odd. I thought they had SOLD their home like last wk or so back. Either. it will sell.... wishing them continued happiness/love/ blessings/ success & good health.

Reply
2
Related
TMZ.com

Russell Wilson & Ciara Get New Puppy, Fittingly Name It 'Bronco'

Russell Wilson and Ciara just revealed they're welcoming a new doggo into the family following the quarterback's shocking trade to Denver ... and, fittingly, they named the pup "Bronco!" The NFL star and the musician took to social media to announce the new addition to the Wilson household ... showing...
DENVER, CO
ETOnline.com

Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome New Addition to Family -- Meet Their Puppy, Bronco!

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed a new member of their family this Mother's Day! No, the 36-year-old superstar isn't expecting again, but she did reveal that her NFL husband bought her an adorable puppy for the holiday. Appropriately, the couple gave the puppy a name most fitting for the quarterback's new team -- Bronco.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Cozies Up To Daughter Royalty, 7, At Her Dance Recital In Rare Photo Together

Chris Brown, 32, was there to support his 7-year-old daughter Royalty Brown at her dance recital. A photo shared to Royalty’s Instagram page on Sunday, May 1 featured the “Forever” hitmaker wrapping his arms around his eldest child, as Royalty held two bouquets of congratulatory flowers in her hands. Chris looked so proud of his daughter and he let out a sweet smile for the snapshot, which he captioned with three heart emojis.
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Tamera Mowry
Person
Ciara
Person
Adam Housley
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Washington#Housing List#Basketball Court More#Windermere Real Estate#The Denver Broncos#Corinthian
OK! Magazine

Almost Time! Pregnant Rihanna Looks Ready To Pop As She Celebrates Mother's Day With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna is set to become a mamma any day now! On Sunday, May 8, the Grammy Award winning vocalist stepped out with father-to-be A$AP Rocky for a Mother's Day dinner as the music power couple awaits the impending arrival of their first child together. In photos obtained by TMZ, Rihanna, 34, and Rocky, 33, were spotted leaving hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica while out on a romantic date night. The "Umbrella" singer put her growing belly on full display in an embellished crochet crop top and mini skirt combo with a fur shawl while the rapper kept it cool...
MUSIC
In Style

Kendall Jenner Sported Bleached Eyebrows and a Completely Sheer Top at the 2022 Met Gala

It's official: Kendall Jenner's 2022 Met Gala look is one the world will continue talking about long after the night is over. After reflecting on the supermodel's choices from Galas of the past, where she tackled tricky colors and stunned in a sheer glitzy gown, we predicted her interpretation of this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" theme would be nothing short of breathtaking — and we were right.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant Gets 40th Birthday Wishes From Daughter Natalia, Kim Kardashian, Ciara and More

Vanessa Bryant is feeling the love on her 40th birthday! On Thursday, the mother of four was showered with sweet birthday messages on her milestone day. “Happy Birthday Mommy 🤍I love you ♾ @vanessabryant,” Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant’s 20-year-old daughter, Natalia, wrote next to a picture of her and her mom smiling while wearing Christmas hats.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Wraps His Arms Around Chaney Jones On Cozy Getaway Together: Photos

Jetsetters! Kanye West and Chaney Jones took their relationship international! The “Famous” rapper and his latest muse were spotted enjoying the sights and sounds of Tokyo, Japan on Wednesday (May 4). In snaps posted to the Kim Kardashian lookalike’s Instagram and other fan sites (below), the pair looked quite cozy as they walked along the streets side-by-side, stopping to take in the breathtaking views of the cosmopolitan town.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

46K+
Followers
544
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy