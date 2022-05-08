Saturday night shooting injures two in parking lot of Opelika shopping center

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika investigators confirm two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting in the parking lot of the Pepperell Corners Shopping Center off Pepperell Parkway.

Saturday night, around 10:30, witnesses reported hearing more than a dozen gunshots. Investigators tell News 3 that two people suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to the emergency room for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing into a possible motive for the shooting and suspects in the case. If you have any information, please Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.