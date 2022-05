It’s no hidden secret that the Citrus County real estate values are increasing more than we have seen in a long time, as they are all throughout the state of Florida. It feels like there is a “for sale” sign on every road and it’s not for sale for long. That sign quickly gets changed to “sold.” Vacant lots are being sold quickly as well. From what we are seeing builders are buying them up and building new homes on them.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO