Septic to sewer construction in Phase Three of Magnolia Gardens or “Greiner’s Addition” to the neighborhood has been delayed due to the availability of the required wet well. The original design included a fiberglass wet well. The contractor reported that it would take four to six months to receive a fiberglass wet well for the system. Based on that information, a decision was made to move forward with an HDPE-lined concrete wet well. The concrete wet well has been ordered and is in production; however, this item is experiencing delays in both manufacturing and delivery.

WAKULLA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO