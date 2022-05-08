Some reflections on Mother’s Day

After a rainy Friday and Saturday, today promises to be a great day and a great day for all mothers.

Happy Mother’s Day, to all that are here and all that have left us.

For me, I’m in the latter category. All female role models have passed away, but when they were here, I not only honored my mother, I honored my grandmothers as well.

Each one of them left their imprint on me that I hold close to today, no matter how big or small.

Grandmother Mary Callaio was a soft-spoken woman, a kind and gentle soul that had a heart of gold. She loved her family and was a great mother and wife.

She was a teenage bride with an Eastern Europe background that fell in love and married a man of Italian ethnicity. That was pretty cutting edge back in the 1920s to marry outside of your own kind, but they did and it worked for well over 50-years.

Grandma Mary loved her Polkas, Lawrence Welk, making Piggies, and just being the best wife, mother and grandmother.

A lot of nights she could be found talking to one of her sisters on the phone for quite a long time. She was so soft-spoken; you can barely hear her on the phone.

While on the phone, she would listen intently to her siblings, often with her eyes closed and relaxed.

Back then, Gram had a party line because she could afford a private line — and for those that don’t know what a party line is, it was a shared line with someone else. In other words, you could pick up your phone to call someone and you might hear your neighbor Ethel gossiping about your other neighbor Sophie on the other line.

My Callaio grandparents were like a second set of parents because of all the time I spent there. My grandfather taught me plenty, but my grandmother had a calming effect on me. Sweet woman, I miss her very much.

My mother’s mom was Grandma Fanti, or in the Italian culture, she was simply Nonna.

She was an immigrant from Northern Italy in a town at the base of the mountains called Pistoia. Unfortunately for her, my grandfather Fanti died at a young age, leaving my non-English speaking grandmother with four young children to raise in a country she knew very little.

I often felt sorry for her and I felt even more sorry for my mom, who lost her dad at the age of 8.

Nonna Fanti didn’t have a ton of skills but she did know how to sew and clean and cook and with all three skills, she managed to raise those four children.

It was always fun to be with her. Even though her English got better as she aged, she most definitely spoke Italian most of the time. I, on the other hand, was lazy and never really learned Italian, a regret I have to this day.

So when I was in Nonna’s presence and when she spoke to me, there was a lot of head nodding in the affirmative.

She was a cute woman, built like a human fireplug and all of 4’11” of her. She was feisty and it wasn’t below her to yell at me, even if I didn’t understand what she was yelling about. Occasionally she would read through the head nodding knowing what she just said, I didn’t understand one darn word.

Which brings me to my next point, I learned a lot of Italian curses by the time I was 15. That’s when I knew she was mad at me.

She lived to be nearly 95-years-old and in her last few years her kidneys were in decline. I remember taking her to the urologist in Wilkes-Barre and as we were walking along, she grabbed my hand to hold. It kind of threw me a bit because that never happened before. I think she was scared and for me, that said a lot. She was a tough woman and in that moment, I didn’t see a 90-year-old, I saw a sweet immigrant little girl that was truly afraid. It broke my heart but I’ll never forget that day.

My mother had a lot of her mom’s traits, after all, she lost her father at such a young age, there was no way of knowing what her dad had to offer as far as his character was concerned.

I’ve mentioned many times over the years, my mother was a genius around the kitchen. She could make up meals from scraps, she could bake up a storm to make any professional baker jealous, and she tackled any household chore making the house spic and span like we lived in Rockefeller’s mansion.

Mom sewed, cooked and cleaned just like her mother and I feel I’ve gained so much by those inherited qualities. Everything had to be just so growing up.

I used to tease my mom and tell her we lived in a museum and not a home, but it was our home.

My mother was in my life for over 58 years and I can tell you, those years flew by and I, like many, wish she were still here.

Quote of the week

“Motherhood brings you to your knees in a way that doesn’t leave room for you to judge others. It makes you see that there’s no ideal - a constant struggle, constantly compromising, but ultimate love.” – Maggie Gyllenhaal

Thought of the week

“The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” – Honore de Balzac

Bumper sticker

“We are born of love; Love is our mother.” - Rumi