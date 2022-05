Chris Beard and company have a chance to add their first member of the 2023 recruiting class. Five-star forward Ron Holland out of Duncanville, Texas announced via Twitter on Sunday that he has trimmed his list down to eight schools. The No. 1 overall recruit in the state of Texas recently spoke with 247Sports to explain the reasoning behind naming his top schools at this time.

DUNCANVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO