Pittston, PA

Sweat for a Cause to benefit Miles for Michael on May 14

By Tony Callaio For Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
Sunday Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7dFt_0fWhq70v00

PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston YMCA, Evolve Fitness Pittston, The Cycle Yard, and The Salt Barre are teaming up for the Sweat for a Cause fundraiser to benefit Miles for Michael on Saturday, May 14, at all four locations.

Tickets for the event are $35. To purchase your tickets for Sweat for a Cause, go to https://tinyurl.com/4ysbs4c8.

To get the morning started, participants can drop off their children at the Greater Pittston YMCA between 7:45 and 8:45 a.m. Sweat for a Cause participating parents/guardians need to register their children.

The YMCA will have a bounce house, activities, playground time, and healthy snacks for children three years old and over from 7:45 to 11 a.m.

Wave 1 will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and Wave 2 will start at 8:45 a.m.

Each wave will begin at Evolve Fitness Pittston, 67 S. Main St., for a 30-minute Boot Camp style class. Your guided journey then continues at The Cycle Yard for a 30-minute cycle session and end with a recovery and relaxation session at The Salt Barre. Fifteen minutes will be allotted for travel time between venues.

Michael Joyce created Miles for Michael in 2006 after he was diagnosed with cancer.

His mission for the non-profit agency was to address the needs of local cancer patients and their families for such things as travel, food, lodging, gas and tolls.

Michael Joyce lost his batter to cancer, but his memory and dream live on today raising more than $750,000 helping over 2,000 local families.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ
