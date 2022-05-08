ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Acuña Jr and Fried led Braves to win against the Brewers

By Itoro Umontuen
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 3 days ago

Ronald Acuña Jr. went 2-for-3, hit a home run, drew a walk and helped the Atlanta Braves secure a 3-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at Truist Park Saturday night.

The game was scoreless in the first four innings as last year’s National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes held Atlanta’s offense in check. In the fifth inning, Acuña Jr. drilled the one-two pitch into left center field and over the wall for his second home run of the season. The home run traveled 420 feet.

Acuña Jr, is hitting .250 since returning to the team April 28th as he rehabbed last season’s knee injury.

In the top of the sixth inning, Milwaukee catcher Victor Caratini lined to shortstop and Marrietta’s own Dansby Swanson did flash the leather as he made a spectacular catch that certainly would have led to an extra base hit.

Atlanta ace Max Fried went seven strong innings. He gave up one earned run and struck out eight Milwaukee batters.

“He goes out there and puts up those zeroes and gives you a chance against a really tough pitcher,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

The Acuña Jr. home run notwithstanding, Burnes pitched six innings, giving up two runs (one earned), walked one batter and struck out seven batters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426tZp_0fWhpIbS00
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson reacts after tagging out Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor during a Major League Baseball game on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

New closer Kenley Jansen gave up a double to Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich. Jansen would rebound and strike out Rowdy Tellez. Atlanta catcher Travis d’Arnaud would then catch Brewers right fielder Tyrone Taylor napping on the base paths. Taylor was caught stealing for a double play to end the game. The Brewers challenged the call to no avail. Jansen earned his eighth save of the season.

​​“Travis was unbelievable again, especially with the two throw-outs,” Fried said.

The Braves wore their 1974 uniforms for the second straight night. These were the same design Hank Aaron wore when he broke Babe Ruth’s home run record. The jerseys will be auctioned off and the proceeds will benefit the Henry Louis Aaron Fund .

In the series finale, Brewers left hander Aaron Ashby (0-2, 2.33 ERA) will face the Braves’ Charlie Morton (1-3, 6.85 ERA) Sunday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dqe49_0fWhpIbS00
Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez strikes out in the ninth inning of a Major League Baseball Game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Photo: Itoro N. Umontuen/The Atlanta Voice)

The post Acuña Jr and Fried led Braves to win against the Brewers appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Three Braves top prospects could be in line for promotions

This is huge for the Braves. According to MLBPipeline, Harris is Atlanta’s top prospect, Water’s is ranked third, and Shuster is ranked tenth. Harris looks to be Atlanta’s leadoff hitter of the future. I’d pump the brakes on him getting the call to the majors in 2022, but if he keeps this up, the Braves can’t keep him in the minors much longer, especially if they continue to struggle. I think he gets called up first out of this group, to Gwinnett of course.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Braves’ bats roll, Morton beats Brewers 9-2 for series win

Adam Duvall and William Contreras homered to help Charlie Morton win for the first time in five starts as the Atlanta Braves cranked up their bats in a 9-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday. Matt Olson hit a two-run double during a four-run second inning. Duvall homered in the third off starter Aaron […] The post Braves’ bats roll, Morton beats Brewers 9-2 for series win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy