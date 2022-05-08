Ray Buursma: Hollands’ easiest history quiz

In celebration of Tulip Time and Holland’s history, I present this quiz, which may prove not only informational, but perhaps also instructional. Answers are given at the end. Enjoy.

Why did Rev. Albertus Van Raalte and followers leave the Netherlands in 1846 to settle Holland, Michigan?

His uncle bequeathed him a ship, finally allowing Albertus the opportunity to travel. He could no longer bear his mother-in-law’s constant criticism. He tired of immigrants entering the Netherlands, so he turned the tables and immigrated to America. He could no longer tolerate the theology and perceived abuses of the Dutch state church.

The settlers cut trees in central Holland. What purpose did the area serve before it became Centennial Park?

A hangout for Holland’s two wayward youths. A training area for "Dutch Dancing with the Stars." A dog park (puppy poop bags were not provided). A city marketplace.

Settlers in Holland and the Odawa (Ottawa) Indians did not get along. Why not?

The settlers stole the Odawas’ sugar and venison after they had temporarily moved to another camp. The Odawa were Roman Catholic and resented attempts to convert them to Protestantism. The Odawa resented the Hollanders’ attempts to move them to what is now Allegan. All of the above.

Holland was nearly burned to the ground in the Great Fire of 1871. What caused the fire?

Fireworks celebrating the recently commissioned Holland Fire Department. The mayor failing miserably when demonstrating the dangers of throwing non-extinguished cigar butts in a hay stack. A cow owned by Mrs. Vander O’Learysma knocking over a gas lantern in a barn. A combination of drought, powerful winds and natural fires spreading from outside of town.

How did Hollanders protect their possessions from the fire?

They brought them to Centennial Park, hoping the fire would not spread there. They buried them in dirt at Centennial Park. They buried them along the shore of Lake Macatawa. All of the above.

Though many Hollanders had insurance, few ever collected. Why not?

Most policies had been sold by telephone agents with foreign sounding accents. Most policies directed customers making claims to an 800 number which only offered recorded messages. Most insurance companies were burned to the ground as well. Most insurance companies went bankrupt, demonstrating why, despite the claims of a vocal but foolish minority, government regulation can be a good thing.

Third Reformed Church burned to the ground. What happened to the unburned lumber from the charred church?

It was made into the church’s new pulpit. It was made into matchsticks commemorating the fire. It was sold as firewood. It was used to construct a cheap house across the street from the church.

Who is credited with originating Tulip Time?

Ginger Rogers — dancer Kenny Rogers — singer Mr. Rogers — children’s TV host Lida Rogers — biology teacher

Holland has long had a Kinder (Children’s) Parade. Originally, who could march in the parade?

Anyone with a Dutch surname Anyone with Dutch ancestors Anyone with wooden shoes Anyone who attended a local school

Holland’s windmill was given by The Netherlands in exchange for what?

Season passes to Holland’s Dutch Village for the royal family. A California redwood which was carved into limited edition designer wooden shoes. Free lifetime admission for anyone from Vinkel, the Dutch city where the windmill was built. $2,800, plus costs

What was the Dutch government’s plan for the windmill before it was sold to the city of Holland?

To turn it into a playground. To make it into an Airbnb. To remodel it into a haunted windmill. To demolish it (leave it to the Dutch to convert a cost into a profit).

The blades of Holland’s windmill has holes in it. Why?

Dutch termites A miller named Hans aimed poorly with his powerful slingshot. A naughty Dutch boy experimented with his new drill set. A bored German fighter pilot wanted target practice during WWII.

Kollen Park is a 24-acre park bordering Lake Macatawa. It was donated by Martha Kollen in 1921 in memory of her deceased husband, George. Why?

Martha was tired of mowing the grass. Martha was convinced she saw a shark in the water by the park. Martha suffered from aquaphobia. Martha and George believed all Hollanders should have access to lake property. Concern for the masses appears to have been more important to the Kollens family that to today’s city government, as they plan development of the property on which the old power plant now stands.

All correct answers are 4, but hopefully you figured that out.

Happy Tulip Time.

— Community Columnist Ray Buursma is a resident of Holland. Contact him at writetoraybuursma@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Ray Buursma: Hollands’ easiest history quiz