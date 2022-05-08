Kindergarten students entertain moms at Mother’s Day Tea

Kristin Ferretti of Mountain Top and her daughter, Gabriella, pose for a selfie during the Mother’s Day Tea at Wyoming Valley Montessori School. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

Oh, those moms! Can you believe that, according to their children, here are some of the things they don’t like to do:

“Go into the pool when it’s cold.”

“Play in the mud.”

“Say the same thing twice.”

Actually, that’s all very believable. And those are just a few of the answers Kindergarten students at Wyoming Valley Montessori School supplied in advance of a Mother’s Day Tea — so that each mom could read her child’s perceptions of her.

Curtailed by the pandemic for two years, the annual tradition of the tea was back on Thursday afternoon, with children serving tea and tea sandwiches and cookies, singing together on stage, presenting bouquets of flowers, and prompting many moms to cry happy tears.

“I think I cried all the way through the program,” Jacki Degnan of Courtdale said as her son, Jackson, went to the refreshment table for goodies. “This is so special.”

“It’s just wonderful to have a moment to enjoy life’s simple beauty,” said Dr. Amanda Rodski of Mountain Top, who was her son Sebastian’s special guest.

“It’s beautiful and sad at the same time,” Katie Borkowski of Wyoming said with a smile for her son, Benjamin.

“This has been a day of pampering,” Renee Benavage of Dallas said as her son, Sawyer, brought her some treats. “Oh, he does it at home, too,” she added.

The tradition of the tea has been so long-lasting at the Montessori School, mom Chelsea Owens of Wyoming told her son, Tay, that she remembered attending a similar tea “with Bubbie,” when she was in Kindergarten.

Addressing the group early in the program, teacher Julia Pickarski told the moms that, along with academic subjects, she and co-teacher Robyn Fox believe it’s important to instill “grace and courtesy,” and to help the children learn “to be kind and respectful people.”

Grace and courtesy were quite evident on Thursday afternoon, as children escorted their moms to tables and pulled out chairs for them.

They were using their imaginations, too, as each child stood on stage and told the gathering what he or she would like to give Mom as a present — everything from a castle to a car to a trip to New York to a snowman — before handing her a more readily available gift of flowers.

“It’s nice to see her be confident in front of everybody,” Renee Casterline of Lehman said of Ava Rae, the daughter she shares with Emily Alt.

Both of Ava Rae’s moms attended the tea, and their daughter had given them a preview of the menu.

“We’ve been hearing a lot about these ‘pickle sandwiches,’ ” Alt said, referring to traditional cream cheese and cucumber on bread from which the crust had been trimmed.

Peanut butter sandwiches, turkey sandwiches, cookies, cupcakes and a salad of berries and cantaloupe also were on the menu. With tea, of course. And small boxes of tissues tucked under the chairs.