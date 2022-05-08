Sacramento Firefighters Save Injured Hummingbird

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters saved an injured hummingbird that landed on their vehicle on Saturday, said the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

When the hummingbird landed on the tailboard of Medic 111, fire crews acted quickly to save the injured animal.

Luckily, one of the engineers was a bird expert and quickly created the perfect rescue concoction to nurse the bird back to health.

In no time the bird was fully recovered and took flight.