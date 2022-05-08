ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento Firefighters Save Injured Hummingbird

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Firefighters saved an injured hummingbird that landed on their vehicle on Saturday, said the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

When the hummingbird landed on the tailboard of Medic 111, fire crews acted quickly to save the injured animal.

Luckily, one of the engineers was a bird expert and quickly created the perfect rescue concoction to nurse the bird back to health.

In no time the bird was fully recovered and took flight.

Stephanie Clauson
3d ago

firefighters are heroes they really are and now they help their hummingbird I love hummingbirds I have one tattoo on my thigh it is my animal spirit

CBS Sacramento

1 Person Suffers Critical Injuries In Arden-Arcade House Fire, 3 Dogs Rescued

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person was hospitalized with critical injuries after a house fire in the Arden-Arcade area, Sacramento Metro Fire said Monday afternoon. A second person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but was released. Three dogs were also rescued, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Dept. The fire happened at a residence along Greenhills Road, just a block away from the intersection of Hurley Way and Watt Avenue. The fire department said firefighters had to enter the side of the house to get to the victim and remove them from the burning home. The exact nature of the victim’s injuries is unknown. Video from the scene shows heavy damage to the front of the home, the roof, and what appears to be the garage. The department first reported the fire shortly after 11 a.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CBS Sacramento

‘I Will Never Forget Their Voice’: Lodi Firefighters Reunite With Woman They Rescued

LODI (CBS13) — It’s not often first responders have the opportunity to reunite with members of the community that were saved as a result of their actions, but that’s what happened in Lodi on Tuesday morning. Elaine Tullos was all smiles, surrounded by the Lodi firefighters who saved her life. “I thank God every day for these firemen,” Tullos said. “There’s a couple of them I will never forget their voice, even though I don’t remember seeing them.” She was trapped inside a second-story apartment on Feb. 1 as a fire burned out of control. “That fire was alive. It was the most terrifying...
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
KRON4 News

Missing Fremont teen found

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A 15-year-old Fremont girl has been reunited with her family, according to a tweet from the Fremont Police Department. “Missing Person Magaly Belen Flores Marquez has been located safely and reunited with her family,” the tweet, sent midday Tuesday, stated. She had been missing since April 27 and police were asking […]
FOX40

CHP: Toddler dies after being struck by truck driven by his grandpa

The Latest – Thursday, May 5 1:15 p.m. The CHP identified the driver as 68-year-old David Souza of Auburn. An officer told FOX40 that Souza is the child’s grandfather and that police has his truck for evidence. An arrest hasn’t been made as the investigation is ongoing. Original story below NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — […]
The Independent

Thousands evacuated from Arizona town after 100 feet ‘wall of fire’ descends

Thousands of northern Arizona residents have been evacuated after strong winds carried a “wall of fire” as high as 100 ft toward buildings.Authorities said about 766 homes and 2,000 residents were evacuated from area north of Flagstaff by Tuesday evening following the Tunnel Fire’s fast approach. About two dozen buildings were estimated to have been destroyed and the 89 highway, which connects remote parts of northern Arizona with Flagstaff, remains shut.Wind speeds up to 50mph were able to carry the flames towards an area of scattered homes, dry grass and Ponderosa pine trees on the outskirts of Flagstaff, authorities said....
FOX40

UPDATE: Police find missing Sacramento teenagers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KXTL) — The Sacramento Police Department is looking for two missing teenage girls that were last seen at Valley High School on Friday. Inez Rodriguez, 15, is 5’3″ tall, 120 pounds with long black hair. She was last seen wearing a burgundy and grey “Pink” brand zip-up sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and a […]
FOX40

Two shot near Scandia after suspected road rage incident

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif, (KXTL). — Two men were shot in a suspected road rage incident in a neighborhood near Madison Avenue and Interstate 80 Saturday night, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Both men were traveling in a dark-colored Lexus when they were fired upon, and the third passenger was the only person not […]
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
The Independent

Mummified body found in wall identified as missing Oakland man

A man whose “mummified” remains were found behind a wall at Oakland’s Kaiser Convention Center last month has finally been identified.The Alameda County Coroner’s Bureau said the man whose body was found on 9 March by a construction worker was Joseph Edward Mejica, 42, of Oakland.Mejica was last seen alive on 22 August 2020 and according to Oakland’s Police Department was a known visitor to homeless camps in the city.A spokesperson for the coroner’s bureau told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday that a cause of death for Mejica was still unknown, however. That is despite law enforcement not...
CBS Sacramento

Plane That Crashed In Marin Headlands Killing 2 Took Off From Sacramento; 1 Victim Identified

MARIN COUNTY (CBS13) — The plane that crashed in Marin Headlands Friday killing two has been confirmed to have taken off from Sacramento and one of the victims has been identified, the National Transportation Safety Board said in a press conference. Authorities said that at approximately 12:09 p.m. Friday, a fixed-wing, single-engine Vans RV-10 personal aircraft crashed in the Marin Headlands near Slackers Hill, an area located northwest of the Golden Gate Bridge. The release said the airplane’s emergency beacon was activated at approximately 12:11 p.m. Multiple First Responder agencies were dispatched to search for the aircraft in the area where the...
Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

