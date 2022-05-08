ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Editorial: Appreciating the job of a mother

Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
Here’s a little figure that should brighten the day for all mothers out there — or maybe not, depending on your mood. According to research from salary.com, stay at home moms should make an average of $162,581 a year. It’s worth noting the website introduces its calculation story by saying “putting a price tag on a priceless job is hard to do.”

They looked at “a handful of jobs that reflect a day in the life of a mom” to come up with that number — They list 34 of them, in fact, including academic advisor, accountant, buyer, CEO, coach, dietitian, education, event planner, interior designer, janitor, judge, logistics analyst, photographer, psychologist, staff nurse, tailor, vocational teacher and work/life program manager, to name 18 of them.

Of course, even if we were paying mothers what they are worth, we’d be paying fathers even more, somewhere around $200,000 in keeping with the gender pay gap women endure for doing the same work in this country for about 80% of a man’s pay.

But it’s not the same work, not even close in most cases. For starters, there’s that whole nine months of pregnancy followed by often agonizing labor upon birth. Then there’s — no, no need to point out any other difference. Nine months of pregnancy makes the mother worth more than the man by a long, long ways. She gave birth to you. You can never really repay that.

Mothers may take small comfort in knowing how much Americans spend on Mother’s Day compared to Father’s Day. In a 2019 poll by yougov.com, 33% of respondents said they “tend to spend more” on Mother’s Day than on Father’s Day. Only 6% said they spend more on Father’s Day.

Which is kind of weird considering the traditional mother’s day gift is supposed to be a single carnation which, depending on where and when you buy, could cost you less than a buck.

Flowers, FYI (whether through FTD or not) are a great gift according to SAF (Society of American Florists), especially for overworked moms. A study commissioned by SAF and conducted at the University of North Florida’s Department of Public Health claims there is scientific proof that “living with flowers, even just for a few days, can significantly reduce stress.” Past research has also shown flowers increase happiness and workplace productivity while reducing worrying and anxiety.

But really, if your mother is like most, she probably insists you don’t need to get her anything for today’s commemoration, and while some may be guilting you, odds are most mean it. Mothers tend to want what you can give freely: yourself. A visit, a dinner out or one cooked for her, a chat about how things are, a bit of reminiscence about how they were (even if that embarrasses you).

So if you didn’t already, consider a visit or at least a call, or that new hybrid of video chatting. You don’t have to tell her how much she means, exactly, but it wouldn’t hurt. And if you’re at a loss for words, we humbly offer a notion from author Amy Tan.

“A mother is the one who fills your heart in the first place.”

Thank you for that, all mothers everywhere.

— Times Leader

