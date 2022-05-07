ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Bluebell Garden Club spruces up area landscapes

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 4 days ago

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Bluebell Garden Club assisted with sprucing up Lewisburg’s North House Museum and Carnegie Hall for upcoming events. Bluebell members are also selling tickets for the Homes Tour in June, and for an opportunity to win a beautiful, handmade quilt. Contact any member for a chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcxAF_0fWhncYw00
Bluebell Garden Club member Rhonda Harper wields mulch outside of Carnegie Hall
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6eAo_0fWhncYw00
Bluebell Garden Club president Jan DeHaven and North House Museum curator Toni Ogden working outside of the museum

The post Bluebell Garden Club spruces up area landscapes appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Local festival being canceled

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to officials, a local tradition is being canceled. The West Virginia Blackberry Festival has been called off, according to Nutter Fort Mayor Sam Maxson. Maxson made the announcement in the latest town newsletter. Maxson did not go into any detail as to why it...
NUTTER FORT, WV
Lootpress

Tire collection events set at West Virginia site in May

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Several free tire collection events are scheduled this month in West Virginia. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan is hosting the events. They are in Petersburg from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the RCS Transport Lot, Inwood...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewisburg, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Government
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in West Virginia

West Virginia is renowned for its natural beauty, and it offers a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation. In the winter, visitors can enjoy skiing and snowboarding at one of the many resorts in the state. In the spring and summer, there are countless hiking and camping destinations, as well as opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and whitewater rafting. And in the fall, the state's forests come alive with color, making it a popular destination for leaf-peeping. No matter what time of year it is, West Virginia is an outdoor lover's paradise.
WDTV

West Virginia Strawberry Festival returns

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Strawberry Festival returns this weekend after two years of not being able to fully celebrate. The festival is set for May 14th-22nd in Buckhannon. Officials say it will have an 80s theme in honor of the 80th annual festival. The festival will have...
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Union home originally built in 1825 restored to former glory

UNION, W.Va. (WVVA) - A nearly 200 year-old home in Union, W.Va. finished being restored on Saturday -- as neighbors and workers gathered for the reveal of the home originally owned by Confederate soldier Christopher Beirne. The home’s current owner, Chris Wszolek said “everything that was here remains,” speaking on...
UNION, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quilt#Museum Curator#Wvdn#The Bluebell Garden Club#North House Museum#The Homes Tour#West Virginia Daily News
connect-bridgeport.com

Spring Gala Held by WVU Cancer Institute Brings Big Names, Raises Big Funds to Tune of $840,000

Following a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the WVU Cancer Institute’s Spring Gala raised more than $840,000 to aid cancer care and research in West Virginia. More than 330 supporters attended the 35th Spring Gala, held April 29-30 at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs. This year’s gala festivities celebrated the best of West Virginia, including regional cuisine by The Greenbrier chefs and an acoustic performance by.
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Time Travel: Riggs Exxon, Holiday Inn from 1974 and Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library Construction

Many probably remember when Riggs Exxon sat on the site where Walgreens sits today. And plenty probably remember the Holiday Inn on Lodgeville Road that today is home to a Best Western. This photo from 1974 also has a bonus element to it - in the background near the middle of the photo is a sign for Kroger that used to be at the former Holiday Plaza that today is Gabe's Plaza.
CLARKSBURG, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy