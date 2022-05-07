Bluebell Garden Club spruces up area landscapes
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The Bluebell Garden Club assisted with sprucing up Lewisburg’s North House Museum and Carnegie Hall for upcoming events. Bluebell members are also selling tickets for the Homes Tour in June, and for an opportunity to win a beautiful, handmade quilt. Contact any member for a chance.
|Bluebell Garden Club member Rhonda Harper wields mulch outside of Carnegie Hall
|Bluebell Garden Club president Jan DeHaven and North House Museum curator Toni Ogden working outside of the museum
