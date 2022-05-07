Bluebell Garden Club spruces up area landscapes

West Virginia is renowned for its natural beauty, and it offers a wealth of opportunities for outdoor recreation. In the winter, visitors can enjoy skiing and snowboarding at one of the many resorts in the state. In the spring and summer, there are countless hiking and camping destinations, as well as opportunities for fishing, kayaking, and whitewater rafting. And in the fall, the state's forests come alive with color, making it a popular destination for leaf-peeping. No matter what time of year it is, West Virginia is an outdoor lover's paradise.

1 DAY AGO