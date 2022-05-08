ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

I Get Excited When I Find Cute Clothes for Under $50—These Items Are Fantastic

By Bobby Schuessler
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yes, the title above is very much on point. I get very excited when I’m doing clothing research and uncover amazing items for under $50. It’s very thrilling...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 27 Best Fashion Finds This Month

Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

These 12 On-Sale Items Are Wildly Good Deals—I Own and Love Each of Them

We love culling the best from the sale section of our favorite retailers. Right now we have our eye on the Madewell and ASOS sales. But it’s rare that we’ve actually tried and vetted each and every pick. Most often, we’re highlighting what we’d buy, brands we love, and styles that feel on-trend, as well as some we've tried, of course. But when our own brand Who What Wear Collection has a sale, you better believe we can vouch for each piece and highlight the details that make them special. And as the brand’s creative director, I basically hang out with these pieces all day and own a ton of them. So, I decided to pull my favorites from the latest additions to our sale section. I’m being as non-partial as possible when I say the quality is insanely high for the price, and the styles are wearable and timeless. Ahead, my top picks.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

These 37 New Items Are Chic and Versatile and Will Elevate Your Wardrobe

I'm all about a versatile fashion find. You know, those special pieces that are chic and forward but have classic design details that give them longevity. I recently added a few relaxed white button-down shirts and straight-leg jeans into my offering that fit this bill, and I decided to round up a range of other pieces I noticed recently that I think you'll also like because you'll be able to wear and style them for seasons to come.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing Shop
whowhatwear

The Anti-Trend Heels That Will Never Go Out of Style

When you’re scrolling through a trend guide or the new-arrivals section at Nordstrom, do you ever feel overwhelmed? There’s always an abundance of new It items, new brands, and new trends to buy. Keeping up can sometimes feel like running a full marathon in heels, which makes the idea of investing in a great pair of shoes all the more appealing. But how does one discern which shoes are worth the hype? For me, it’s all about picking a pair of shoes that toe the line between timeless and trendy. And no shoe trend does that, in my opinion, quite like ankle-strap heels.
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Messy Dollar Tree Store Run By ‘Only One’ Worker Goes Viral After Customers Stock Shelves to Help Out

Click here to read the full article. A Dollar Tree store has gone viral on TikTok after video showed messy conditions at Austin, Texas-area location that’s been described as being run by only one employee, according to the clip. @x_bazan06 This is wrong guys :(. #fyp #austin #dollartreehacks ♬ original sound – Felipe_bazan In the video posted on April 30, TikTok creator Felipe films throughout the dollar store’s aisles, showing loose products strewn about the floor alongside countless boxes of unpacked merchandise. In the video, which now has more than 3.4 million views, a worker named Maggie explains that she’s...
AUSTIN, TX
whowhatwear

Fashion People in Paris Wear These 5 Chic Basics, so I Will Too

When I sort through my Saved folder on IG that’s filled with outfit references, a large chunk of the fashion people included happen to live in Paris. I guess it makes sense given the appeal of that Parisian, je ne sais quoi aesthetic. Interestingly, many of the standout ensembles happen to feature elevated basics. I actually also have been living in some of the simple items in question, but some are pieces I’ve been considering and now want to test out.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Hate to Break It to You, But These Summer Shoe Trends Are Officially Old News

When it comes to footwear, I'm somewhat of a hoarder. For real, there are boxes of boots, sandals, mules, and clogs all over my tiny NYC apartment, littering every free inch of space. For months, I've just lived with it, but lately, it's started to become a problem. Because of that, I've tasked myself with breaking my bad habit of holding on to dated or damaged shoes just for the sake of it and am finally doing the clean-out that should have happened years ago. But before I toss out a single pair, I have to decide which ones aren't making the cut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I'm Already Planning My Summer Outfits—3 Zero-Effort Formulas I'm Repeating

I'll admit it: My personal style can be a bit chaotic at times. I've always enjoyed testing out every trend under the sun, so my daily outfits tend to run the gamut. If I were to document each one, they'd be an amuse-bouche of trending aesthetics—minimalist tailoring one day and slinky cutouts the next. But no matter how many different styles I rotate through, summer is the time when I really pare things back. When it's hot out, the simpler the better. And with warmer weather on the horizon, I'm already planning out the fallback formulas I know I'll lean on throughout the season.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Almost Never Have to Return Clothes—I Can Tell These Summer Trends Are Winners

As a professional shopper, I have developed a well-trained eye when it comes to being able to quickly scan the store racks or, in this case, scroll through the best online stores for the standout pieces of the season. Because of this, my return rate is pretty low unless I'm ordering multiple sizes to find the best fit. The summer trends are aplenty this year, which means I have many more tabs open than usual at the moment, and that's saying a lot.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I'm Basically a Professional Shopper—30 Shopbop Items I'm Obsessing Over Now

Although my actual job title is Editorial Director of Who What Wear, I definitely also consider myself a professional shopper of some sort. After years of learning the ins and outs of this industry, and now, leading a team in producing the best shopping and fashion content possible, I am confident in not only my ability to source hidden gems online but also in my taste.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

These Editor-Approved Pieces Will Easily Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe

To be honest, one of the best parts of my job is being surrounded by stylish people who give me endless outfit inspiration. On a recent trip to New York, I met up with my friend and fellow fashion editor, Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, for a quick lunch in the city. Before she could even sit down, I was already bombarding her with questions about her outfit (typical). She was wearing the cutest white dress and black slides, and I knew I had to immediately order both of the delightfully neutral pieces. Where did she find them? The Style Room, a microsite powered by Zappos where you can find a highly curated selection of the season’s biggest trends (such as matching sets and pearls) from the most sought-after designers as well as inspiration for how to wear them. And luckily for me, Jasmine even showed me a few more recent outfit snaps from her camera roll with pieces she’s snagged from the retailer. It's safe to say I’m obsessed. Keep scrolling to see the looks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Fashion People Are Going to Freak Out Over This $38 Accessory

One of the most enduring accessory trends of the past several seasons is undoubtedly baseball caps. They add a cool, effortless, sporty touch to any outfit and I personally think they look good on everyone. I suppose this explains why I own more of them than one person really needs, but there's no harm in that. And I'm happy to say that I'm about to add another one to my collection.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy