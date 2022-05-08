I've Done My Research: New Yorkers and Parisians Live in This One Summer Staple
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
whowhatwear
3 days ago
Summer in the city is unmatched because the warm weather opens up endless possibilities. You can plan picnics with friends, head to the beach for the day, or pack a bag and hop on a plane. Basically, you can be out in the world living your best life. But with, the...
Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
When I sort through my Saved folder on IG that’s filled with outfit references, a large chunk of the fashion people included happen to live in Paris. I guess it makes sense given the appeal of that Parisian, je ne sais quoi aesthetic. Interestingly, many of the standout ensembles happen to feature elevated basics. I actually also have been living in some of the simple items in question, but some are pieces I’ve been considering and now want to test out.
Let's be honest. One of the best parts of going on a vacation is planning the looks you're going to wear before you go. For me, vacation time means one thing: amazing dresses. I always say a vacation is your opportunity to experiment with your style and try things you wouldn't normally wear in your day-to-day life. Want to try a bold color you typically shy away from or maybe embrace a pattern that's a little more on the wild side? I love to take a chance with my vacation dresses, but basic maxis and cover-ups are always in my suitcase too.
To be honest, one of the best parts of my job is being surrounded by stylish people who give me endless outfit inspiration. On a recent trip to New York, I met up with my friend and fellow fashion editor, Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, for a quick lunch in the city. Before she could even sit down, I was already bombarding her with questions about her outfit (typical). She was wearing the cutest white dress and black slides, and I knew I had to immediately order both of the delightfully neutral pieces. Where did she find them? The Style Room, a microsite powered by Zappos where you can find a highly curated selection of the season’s biggest trends (such as matching sets and pearls) from the most sought-after designers as well as inspiration for how to wear them. And luckily for me, Jasmine even showed me a few more recent outfit snaps from her camera roll with pieces she’s snagged from the retailer. It's safe to say I’m obsessed. Keep scrolling to see the looks.
When it comes to footwear, I'm somewhat of a hoarder. For real, there are boxes of boots, sandals, mules, and clogs all over my tiny NYC apartment, littering every free inch of space. For months, I've just lived with it, but lately, it's started to become a problem. Because of that, I've tasked myself with breaking my bad habit of holding on to dated or damaged shoes just for the sake of it and am finally doing the clean-out that should have happened years ago. But before I toss out a single pair, I have to decide which ones aren't making the cut.
A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
Too $hort has worked with a score of legendary producers throughout his almost 40-year career, from Jermaine Dupri and Lil Jon to Daz Dillinger and DJ Pooh. But one big-name beatsmith he passed up the opportunity to work with was Kanye West. During a recent interview with VladTV, the Bay...
I'm all about a versatile fashion find. You know, those special pieces that are chic and forward but have classic design details that give them longevity. I recently added a few relaxed white button-down shirts and straight-leg jeans into my offering that fit this bill, and I decided to round up a range of other pieces I noticed recently that I think you'll also like because you'll be able to wear and style them for seasons to come.
I'll admit it: My personal style can be a bit chaotic at times. I've always enjoyed testing out every trend under the sun, so my daily outfits tend to run the gamut. If I were to document each one, they'd be an amuse-bouche of trending aesthetics—minimalist tailoring one day and slinky cutouts the next. But no matter how many different styles I rotate through, summer is the time when I really pare things back. When it's hot out, the simpler the better. And with warmer weather on the horizon, I'm already planning out the fallback formulas I know I'll lean on throughout the season.
When you’re scrolling through a trend guide or the new-arrivals section at Nordstrom, do you ever feel overwhelmed? There’s always an abundance of new It items, new brands, and new trends to buy. Keeping up can sometimes feel like running a full marathon in heels, which makes the idea of investing in a great pair of shoes all the more appealing. But how does one discern which shoes are worth the hype? For me, it’s all about picking a pair of shoes that toe the line between timeless and trendy. And no shoe trend does that, in my opinion, quite like ankle-strap heels.
We love culling the best from the sale section of our favorite retailers. Right now we have our eye on the Madewell and ASOS sales. But it’s rare that we’ve actually tried and vetted each and every pick. Most often, we’re highlighting what we’d buy, brands we love, and styles that feel on-trend, as well as some we've tried, of course. But when our own brand Who What Wear Collection has a sale, you better believe we can vouch for each piece and highlight the details that make them special. And as the brand’s creative director, I basically hang out with these pieces all day and own a ton of them. So, I decided to pull my favorites from the latest additions to our sale section. I’m being as non-partial as possible when I say the quality is insanely high for the price, and the styles are wearable and timeless. Ahead, my top picks.
I can't tell you the last time I was on island time, sipping cocktails in the tropics surrounded by views so pretty they could be mistaken for a green screen. Based on those visuals, it's obvious that I'm desperately craving a vacation. This winter, I caught myself daydreaming about booking a one-way ticket from New York to anywhere with a beach and palm trees more times than I would like to admit. And clearly, I'm not the only one. Vacation dressing has been trending hard on Instagram lately, with celebs, influencers, and my fellow editors leaning in. As an optimist and shopping enthusiast, I'm dutifully using fashion as my manifestation tool by planning endless vacation-ready looks. Do I have a trip booked right now? No. But if my friends are reading this, consider this your sign to drop some flight links in the group chat.
As a professional shopper, I have developed a well-trained eye when it comes to being able to quickly scan the store racks or, in this case, scroll through the best online stores for the standout pieces of the season. Because of this, my return rate is pretty low unless I'm ordering multiple sizes to find the best fit. The summer trends are aplenty this year, which means I have many more tabs open than usual at the moment, and that's saying a lot.
It's just really nice (and convenient) to have a signature fragrance—you know, that one perfume that's just "you" that you can spritz on at any time without a second thought. I'm talking about those everyday fragrances—the ones that when people get a whiff of them, they know you're around. It's the scent that you can wear to really complete your look or that you put on when you need a little pick-me-up before you head out the door.
Yes, the title above is very much on point. I get very excited when I’m doing clothing research and uncover amazing items for under $50. It’s very thrilling finding a special piece that looks expensive, but doesn’t have that super expensive price tag. On that note, I thought I’d take some time to showcase a range of the under-$50 items I recently noticed that I think will pique your interest.
For those of you who aren't aware, one of my fellow editors, Sierra Mayhew, happens to be one of my closest friends. Before I started working here at Who What Wear, the two of us met one day through mutual friends at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side. Very New York City of us.
Our editor slack channels are always deep in conversation about the best new pieces on the market and the trends we can’t get enough of at the moment. Those convos only get more in-depth when a new season is upon us and that is exactly what is happening right now with the onset of summer. Our shopping minds are turning to all things fashion for the new season and we have some thoughts about the coolest pieces to buy and the outdated summer trends to skip—or at least press pause on investing in right now.
As a fashion editor, I sift through seasonal trends like items on a menu, but I always find a handful of pieces that speak to my personal style. This summer, I’m incorporating touches from four standout trends I’ve been spotting recently, each of which has been speaking to my sartorially diverse wardrobe. The ever-evolving “coastal grandma” TikTok trend channels a laid-back style with breezy button-downs, linen fabrics, and comfortable footwear, and it’s everything my wardrobe needs right now. At the same time, Y2K inspirations like baby tees and jelly sandals feel appropriate for summer, too. And of course, we’ve got “model off duty,” which combines street style elements such as relaxed tailoring, trendy sneakers, and edgy accessories, while the cottagecore trend basically consists of all the outfits I’d want to wear to a picnic. They’re all so good that I can’t pick just one. And luckily, Nordstrom has pieces that will help me test-drive these looks without breaking the bank. Keep scrolling for some outfit inspiration that may help you find your own summer aesthetic.
Los Angeles–based influencer Jen Andrews-Cater considers her style to be minimalist with a twist. If you scroll through her inspiring Instagram page, you’ll notice a range of elevated ensembles that are made up of chic and modern versatile pieces. On that note, we wanted to get a sense of the simple trends she’s currently gravitating toward because they have longevity.
Comments / 0