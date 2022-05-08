I've Done My Research: New Yorkers and Parisians Live in This One Summer Staple

To be honest, one of the best parts of my job is being surrounded by stylish people who give me endless outfit inspiration. On a recent trip to New York, I met up with my friend and fellow fashion editor, Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, for a quick lunch in the city. Before she could even sit down, I was already bombarding her with questions about her outfit (typical). She was wearing the cutest white dress and black slides, and I knew I had to immediately order both of the delightfully neutral pieces. Where did she find them? The Style Room, a microsite powered by Zappos where you can find a highly curated selection of the season’s biggest trends (such as matching sets and pearls) from the most sought-after designers as well as inspiration for how to wear them. And luckily for me, Jasmine even showed me a few more recent outfit snaps from her camera roll with pieces she’s snagged from the retailer. It's safe to say I’m obsessed. Keep scrolling to see the looks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO