ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Three fathers relive nightmare on Gaza's Wehda Street

By MAHMUD HAMS, Guillaume Lavallee and Adel Zaanoun
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNB38_0fWhlh2z00
An Israeli air strike a year ago on the Gaza Strip changed forever the lives of three Palestinian fathers who lost loved ones in the assault that devastated Wehda Street where they once lived /AFP

On a fateful night in May 2021, three Palestinian fathers living on Gaza City's Wehda Street shared a common tragedy in an Israeli air strike.

Flashbacks haunt surviving family members to this day.

"I was there under the rubble, I could hear my daughter Dana's voice screaming: 'Daddy! Daddy!'. I shouted back but she didn't answer anymore," sighs Riad Eshkountana in front of the wasteland where the family apartment, part of a three-storey block, used to stand.

On May 16, the building collapsed in Israeli attacks targeting the Gaza "metro", a network of tunnels built by the Islamist movement Hamas which rules the impoverished coastal territory of 2.3 million residents.

Eshkountana was in the living room when his building was hit.

"I rushed to the boys' room. I saw my wife trying to pick them up, but the ceiling suddenly collapsed on top of them and the floor gave way under my feet," he said.

"Under the rubble, I heard my two-and-a-half-year-old son Zayn crying out until his voice died out. When I was pulled out of the rubble, I was told Dana and Zayn were now martyrs, like my wife Abeer," said Eshkountana, 43, choking back sobs.

- 'Life changed forever' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXxMI_0fWhlh2z00
On a fateful night in May 2021, the three-storey apartment block where Palestinian Riad Eshkountana and his family lived in Gaza's Wehda Street was hit by an Israeli strike that killed his wife and four of his five children /AFP

He lost four of his five children as well as his wife that night.

"At that moment, my life changed forever... If 100 years passed, I would still remember them," said the father who emerged alive from the rubble along with seven-year-old daughter Suzy.

Initially, they moved into an apartment near Wehda Street, before settling in another one not far off, together with his mother, Suzy and a new wife.

"Almost every day I go back to the destroyed house, I remember my life with the children, moments with the family," said Eshkountana, who also lost his possessions in the rubble, including family photos.

- 'Impossible to forget' -

After last year's 11-day war between Hamas and Israel that left 260 dead in the Gaza Strip and 14 in the Jewish state, Gaza's few psychotherapists converged on Wehda Street to help survivors of the grieving Eshkountana, Abu al-Ouf and Kolak families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJZGA_0fWhlh2z00
Last year's 11-day war between the Hamas rulers of Gaza and Israel left 260 dead in the impoverished Palestinian coastal enclave, while 14 people were killed in the Jewish state /AFP

"I thought we were safe on Wehda Street," a busy area with its clothing stores, cafes and a bakery, says Shukri al-Kolak, 50, who lost 22 family members, including his wife, three of his children and his parents.

The Kolaks' apartment, located in a building just 50 metres (yards) from the Eshkountanas' home, also collapsed in a crater left by the air strike that left a total of some 40 dead.

The father survived along with daughter Zaynab and son Osama.

"I remember the dead every moment. I try to forget, but it's impossible," says Kolak, a tall man with curly hair, who says he has not bought any Israeli products since the war and will never remarry.

"I would be wrong for any woman. No woman could live with my suffering," he said.

- 'Nightmares during the day' -

Alaa Abu al-Ouf, 49, says he stopped psychological counselling for his surviving children "because it reminded them too much of what happened".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uDkS_0fWhlh2z00
A year after the deadly Israeli air strike on Wehda Street in Gaza City, Palestinian Alaa Abu al-Ouf who lost 14 family members says he is haunted by daytime nightmares /AFP

He lost 14 family members in the strikes on Wehda Street, including his wife Diana, who died of her injuries, and daughters Shaima and Rawan.

After the war, Abu al-Ouf moved to an apartment 200 metres from his former address where he now lives with his second wife, their baby daughter, and his two older children.

Every day, he returns to a mini-mart near the old home, wondering if one day his apartment and life will ever be rebuilt.

"I don't have nightmares at night, I have them during the day, every time I pass here, where my house used to be. Everything here reminds me of the family I lost."

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Israeli medics say 3 killed in stabbing attack near Tel Aviv

An attacker went on a stabbing rampage in a town near Tel Aviv on Thursday night, killing at least three people and wounding four others before fleeing in a vehicle, Israeli authorities said. Police said they suspected it was a Palestinian militant attack and launched a massive search for the assailant, setting up roadblocks and dispatching a helicopter. The stabbing, coming on Israel's Independence Day, was the latest in a string of deadly attacks in Israeli cities in recent weeks.The identity of the assailant was not yet known. But Israeli-Palestinian tensions have soared in recent weeks, with attacks in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOKV

Israel army shoots Palestinian while crossing from West Bank

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Palestinian man died after he was shot by Israeli troops trying to cross the security fence near a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, hours after Israeli authorities apprehended two Palestinians who killed three people in an attack last week. The Israeli...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Two Palestinians Who Killed 3 In Israeli Town Apprehended - Israeli Statement

Two Palestinians who killed three Israelis in an attack in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish town on Israel's Independence Day on Thursday were apprehended on Sunday, Israeli security forces said. The attack was the latest in a recent upsurge of Israeli-Palestinian violence that has raised fears of a slide back to wider...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gaza War#Hamas#Nightmares#Israeli#Palestinian#Islamist
Daily Mail

The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report

A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Middle East
Daily Mail

Putin’s soldiers killed father, 43, in his own kitchen while his family hid below in their basement, Amnesty says, as human rights group uncovers more Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Russian forces committed extensive war crimes in towns and cities around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Amnesty International said in a new report. The human rights organisation said Friday that it had documented several war crimes by Vladimir Putin's soldiers, including arbitrary killings, bombardments of residences and torture - and collected bullets only used by elite Russian units.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'The Holy Land is turning into Disneyland': Christians are being driven out of Jerusalem by hate crimes and economic hardship which will leave the site nothing more than a 'tourist theme park'

At Easter the Little Petra guesthouse in the heart of Jerusalem’s Christian quarter should be bustling with pilgrims. Instead, the only ‘guests’ are a group of Jewish settlers who, judging by the charred double doors leading to what was the hotel’s souvenir shop, look like they checked in with cutting equipment.
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Forgotten digger who was ordered to 'never to talk about' his covert mission during the Vietnam War speaks up - and pleads for belated recognition of his military service

A forgotten Australian digger who was sent on an 18-month long top-secret mission to Cambodia during the height of the Vietnam War is demanding recognition for his service, five decades after being ordered to 'never to talk about' what he did. John Ali, from South Australia, was a civilian and...
MILITARY
Symphony Science

12,500-Year-Old Ancient Sphinx Was Recently Found In Pakistan

Imagine everyone's reaction when the news broke that another sphinx had been found in Balochistan, Pakistan, a mile away from the most famous discovery ever, the Sphinx of Giza in Giza, Egypt, About 6,000 miles (ca. 9,656 km). Another impressive sphinx was recently discovered in Balochistan, Pakistan, exactly 6,000 km from the already famous Sphinx in Giza, Egypt. The Balochistan Sphinx is often referred to as the Balochistan Sphinx.
Daily Mail

Survivors of steelwork hell humiliated by Vladimir Putin's troops: Mariupol refugees were subjected to humiliating interrogation, labelled 'scum' and had their underwear checked by Russian soldiers before being freed

Refugees from Mariupol were subjected to a humiliating interrogation by Russian troops before they were finally freed from the steelworks where they had been hiding for two months. Exhausted survivors told the Daily Mail they were called ‘Ukrainian scum’, had their underwear checked and were forced to give their fingerprints...
U.S. POLITICS
BBC

The street that Hitler wanted to erase from history

Benedetta Perilli is an Italian journalist who recently moved into a beautiful apartment in the very heart of Rome. But there’s a hitch. The house is also the site of one the biggest urban massacres in Europe’s recent history. On 23 March 1944, Italian partisans from the Patriotic Action Group placed a bomb at the corner of Rasella street, and killed 33 Nazi soldiers.
EUROPE
AFP

AFP

61K+
Followers
27K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy