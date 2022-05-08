ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Brandon Lowe homers twice as Rays blast Mariners

By Marc Topkin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApHhA_0fWhlIAw00
Tampa Bay Rays' Brandon Lowe celebrates with third base coach Rodney Linares after hitting a home run off Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales, right, during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) [ JASON REDMOND | AP ]

SEATTLE — The season-high sixth straight win, the happy homecoming for Washington native Drew Rasmussen and the first career grand slam by Manuel Margot were all significant accomplishments by the Rays on Saturday night.

But the bigger deal might have been getting Brandon Lowe hot.

The slugging second baseman appeared to find the power stroke he has been searching for, swatting home runs in back-to-back plate appearances to lead the Rays to an 8-2 victory that improved their record to 18-10.

Lowe had hit three homers this season, but none since April 14.

His drive to right-center to lead off the fourth ended the longest homerless drought of his five-season career, with 19 games and 79 plate appearances/69 at-bats in between. He took a long look at it and a slow trot around the bases.

That he hit another his next time up, with one out in the sixth, wasn’t surprising. Lowe tends to run hot and cold to extremes and has streaks where he homers in bunches. It was the sixth straight time, of seven career multihomer games, that he went deep in back-to-back plate appearances.

Manager Kevin Cash said earlier on the road trip that he sensed Lowe, who hit 39 homers last season, was showing signs of breaking out.

“I think he’s getting close, I really do,’’ Cash said before Tuesday’s game in Oakland. “Just said it to (radio broadcasters Dave Wills and Andy Freed). I feel like his swings, he’s just missing some pitches. He’s hitting some balls in the air. It’s coming. I feel like he’s getting in a better spot.’’

There had been some signs of warming, as Lowe had hit in six of his previous seven games, raising his average from .183 to .200. But the homers are what makes him happier.

Just making the start was a big deal for Rasmussen, who grew up in Washington state and had 40-plus relatives and friends in the stands to watch him.

Pitching five solid innings, allowing one run and five hits, and working out of a couple of jams made it even better.

His best work might have been in the third after his worst stretch, loading the bases with one out by allowing a single to Jerred Kelenic, then walking No. 9 hitter Cal Raleigh and Adam Frazier, to bring up Seattle’s top two hitters.

But Rasmussen got Ty France to fly out to right, then J.P. Crawford on a grounder to the right side. Plus, he did a good job scooping the throw from first baseman Yandy Diaz, who made a tougher-than-needed play had he let the ball go to second baseman Lowe.

Rasmussen had to deal with more trouble in the fifth after allowing a leadoff triple to Julio Rodriguez. He got two outs, then allowed a run-scoring single and another single. But he struck out Dylan Moore, who came in when Crawford left due to back spasms.

The Rays made it easier by grabbing an early lead, getting one in the third when Diaz tagged up at second and scored on an errant throw to third, then the two Lowe homers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0fWhlIAw00

They broke it open with five in the eighth, ganging up on ex-mate Diego Castillo. The Rays got one on two singles, a wild pitch and a dash home on a grounder by Wander Franco, who had three hits. Then after Lowe walked, they tagged on four more on Margot’s blast to left, which was the Rays’ first slam of the season.

The game was played on a chilly night, 47 degrees at first pitch (with a feels-like dropping into the lower 40s) and the retractable roof closed as rain was expected.

The Rays had won five straight since debuting their delayed-in-production navy blue jerseys on Monday, but they were forced to wear their standard-issue road grays on Saturday.

That was because the Mariners opted to wear their dark blue jerseys — at the choice of starter Marco Gonzales — as the home team gets to pick, and teams can’t wear similar colors.

• • •

