Music and Blossom Festival celebrates spring in Cañon City

The 84th annual Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival is underway this weekend. Saturday's featured event was the Blossom Parade. This festival comes as the community is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

The four-day festival began on Thursday and will continue through Sunday evening. High school, middle school and junior high students from around the country are competing in concert band, jazz band, parade, orchestra, and concert choir performances.

And there is more to the festival than just music. The oldest rodeo in Colorado also takes place during Blossom Festival weekend.

News 5 is a proud sponsor of the festival and members of our team enjoyed getting to meet with the public during the parade.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.