Canon City, CO

Music and Blossom Festival celebrates spring in Cañon City

By Andy Koen
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
The 84th annual Cañon City Music & Blossom Festival is underway this weekend. Saturday's featured event was the Blossom Parade. This festival comes as the community is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

The four-day festival began on Thursday and will continue through Sunday evening. High school, middle school and junior high students from around the country are competing in concert band, jazz band, parade, orchestra, and concert choir performances.

And there is more to the festival than just music. The oldest rodeo in Colorado also takes place during Blossom Festival weekend.

News 5 is a proud sponsor of the festival and members of our team enjoyed getting to meet with the public during the parade.
_____

