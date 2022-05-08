City of Pittston is all set for the first Second Friday Art Walk of the Year

Stilts performer Dani Davison will be back on Main Street during the May 13 Second Friday Art Walk. Sunday Dispatch file photo

PITTSTON — The city’s 2022 Second Friday Art Walk is back starting on Friday, May 13, to one of the largest number of vendors available in several years. City officials are excited to be back to kick off the summer season.

Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston’s Main Street manager, said she’s happy to finally get the first of four Second Friday Art Walks underway.

There are 40 vendors scheduled to line up and down Main Street from 5 to 8 p.m., and the long-range weather forecast looks promising, with partly cloudy skies and 81 degrees.

“This May’s art walk will truly be the largest number of vendors we ever had,” Kroptavich said.

Along with vendors, downtown businesses will be open as well, according to Kroptavich.

“AH Baby & Co. will have a balloon artist on hand, Evolve Fitness will be offering smoothies and wine tasting inside,” Kroptavich said. “Art e Fekts Gallery, starting at 7 p.m., will be doing a high school art exhibit called Simply Spring where several awards will be handed out for their pieces, Canteen Central will be opened offering a food special.”

A juggler will be performing as well as a street performer on stilts, a belly dancer, henna tattoos, and the band Burn the Jukebox will be playing at the lower Tomato Festival lot. As usual, musical performers will be at the Pocket Park, next to Napoli’s Pizza.

Groove Brewery, of Scranton, will be on hand offering their wares, as will LBC Distillery, Mucciolo Family Wines.

You’ll be able to cool off with Handles Ice or taste the many varieties of popcorn at Pittston Popcorn.

“We’d like to thank major sponsors Reilly Associates Discover NEPA powered by Mericle, and Mucciolo Family Wines for stepping up,” Kroptavich said. “Valentine’s Jewelry, Visit Luzerne Co., Paint Pittston Pink, and Dr. Eugene DeMinico also financially contributed to our Second Friday Art Walk. Without our sponsors, we could not make this happen.”

Kroptavich said she would announce a few new summer events in the next few weeks.

“I’m very excited to get back to having the events in town,” Kroptavich said. “Someone needs to reel me in, because every year I keep coming up with more and more ideas to hold in the city.”