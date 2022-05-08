ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

D11 announces superintendent finalists

By Andy Koen
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KnmWI_0fWhkNhC00

The Colorado Springs School District 11 Board of Education met on Saturday to narrow down the field of candidates to become the district's next superintendent. The three finalists for the job in alphabetical order are Dr. Tammy Clementi, Mr. Michael Gaal, and Mr. Peter Hilts.

In a statement released this evening, the board said they are looking forward to hosting all three over the coming weeks. They hope to announce the new superintendent by the end of this month.

The school district announced a mutual, amicable separation agreement with former superintendent Dr. Michael Thomas in March .
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Changing Its Tune, Colorado Board Of Education Votes To Reorganize Adams 14 School District, Revoke Accreditation

(CBS4) – Colorado’s State Board of Education has voted to explore options of dissolving the Adams 14 School District of Commerce City and reorganizing it into a neighboring community, following a hearing Tuesday. The board also reportedly voted four to three to revoke the district’s accreditation, saying the district did not have a sufficiently detailed plan to improve student performance. District dissolution could take a year, and Adams 14 will remain open in the meantime, the Colorado Department of Education says. The state school board mandated Adams 14 work with its newly-chosen private consulting company TNTP while that process takes place,...
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy