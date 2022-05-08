ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Baxter’s walk-off single sends Lincoln Southeast to state

By Yousef Nasser
klkntv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With two outs and the bases loaded, Lincoln Southeast sophomore Owen Baxter hit an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning to help the Knights defeat North Star, 3-2, in the A-6 district final. “I just wanted to make...

www.klkntv.com

