Puzzle solutions for Sunday, May 8, 2022

By USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA4Nj_0fWhjysW00

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

CROSSWORDS

USA TODAY crossword

(Available to play digitally at puzzles.usatoday.com .)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059uiJ_0fWhjysW00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Sunday Los Angeles Times crossword

Sunday New York Times crossword

Sunday Premier crossword

SUDOKU

JUMBLE

STANZA    POROUS    DRIVER    NEPHEW    SNEEZE    EFFECT

it was Mother's Day, and each of her children – PRESENTED PRESENTS

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Cryptoquip

CHILD WHO'S IN A SHOP STOCKED WITH GOODS RELATED TO AN INDIAN PRIME MINISTER: A KID IN A GANDHI STORE.

(Distributed by King Features)

OTHER PUZZLES

Boggle

MOUSE    MOOSE    HORSE    LEMUR    ZEBRA    CAMEL    HYENA    LLAMA

(Distributed by Tribune Content Agency)

Lexigo

SEWED, DESPISE, EASELS, SEDAN, NITPICK

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

KenKen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glm0i_0fWhjysW00
- Distributed by Andrews McMeel

Scrabblegrams

7 Little Words

  1. ATTABOY
  2. SHOPGIRL
  3. DOUGHBOY
  4. SCHOOLGIRL
  5. HIGHBOY
  6. BATGIRL
  7. COWBOY

(Distributed by Andrews McMeel)

Find the Words

Our beautiful unique flora

(Distributed by Creators Syndicate)

Kubok

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Puzzle solutions for Sunday, May 8, 2022

