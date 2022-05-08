Puzzle solutions for Sunday, May 8, 2022

Note: Most subscribers have some, but not all, of the puzzles that correspond to the following set of solutions for their local newspaper.

STANZA POROUS DRIVER NEPHEW SNEEZE EFFECT

it was Mother's Day, and each of her children – PRESENTED PRESENTS

Cryptoquip

CHILD WHO'S IN A SHOP STOCKED WITH GOODS RELATED TO AN INDIAN PRIME MINISTER: A KID IN A GANDHI STORE.

MOUSE MOOSE HORSE LEMUR ZEBRA CAMEL HYENA LLAMA

SEWED, DESPISE, EASELS, SEDAN, NITPICK

ATTABOY SHOPGIRL DOUGHBOY SCHOOLGIRL HIGHBOY BATGIRL COWBOY

