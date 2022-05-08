ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ja Morant injures knee, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins voices displeasure with play involving Warriors' Jordan Poole

By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO — The Memphis Grizzlies lost Dillon Brooks to a one-game suspension after his flagrant foul-2 led to an injury. Now, coach Taylor Jenkins is curious to see how the league responds after Ja Morant left Saturday's game early due to a knee injury.

Midway through the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors, Morant was injured on a play where his right knee was grabbed by Jordan Poole. He limped off the floor and didn't return. Jenkins said Morant was being evaluated after the game.

"We just watched the replay," Jenkins said. "He was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole actually grabbed his knee and yanked it, which kind of triggered whatever happened, so I'm actually going to be very curious what happens after that."

Morant later tweeted a replay of the injury and wrote, "broke the code," which was a reference to Steve Kerr's comments about Brooks' foul in Game 2 that resulted in Gary Payton II's fractured elbow. Morant subsequently deleted the tweet shortly after.

Poole said he didn't remember the play in question but after watching video from a reporter's phone, he shook his head and denied trying to injure Morant.

"It was a basketball play. We doubled him and I hit the ball and I was going for the ball," Poole said. "Obviously you don't want to see anybody get hurt. I'm not even that type of player, I respect everybody. Obviously, hopefully he gets better (and) we can see him out there next game. I don't even play like that, that's not my type of game."

Morant scored a game-high 34 points Saturday, but the Grizzlies lost Game 3 in a rout, 142-112 . Game 4 is Monday (10 p.m. ET, TNT).

Contributing: Evan Barnes, Memphis Commercial Appeal.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ja Morant injures knee, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins voices displeasure with play involving Warriors' Jordan Poole

