ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: Benedict Cumberbatch Sketch Riffs on Roe v. Wade and Depp v. Heard

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Saturday Night Live ” host Benedict Cumberbatch dove right in to the action in his second time out as host, appearing in the cold open sketch that took aim at the Supreme Court’s move on abortion rights and the spectacle of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial.

Cumberbatch, star of the latest MCU movie release “Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” appeared in a 13th century sword-and-sandals costume, complete with a Prince Valiant wig, as he and two others sitting in a castle debated how to govern women’s reproductive rights.

The sketch opened with a voice-over and text scroll that made reference to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s citation of 17th century writings of British judge Matthew Hale and references to 13th-century laws as offering justification for curbing rights protected for a half-century by the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

As the three men settled on draconian decisions, Cumberbatch’s character exulted in their “moral clarity” and envisioned future legal scholars reviewing their work and declaring “There’s no need to update this at all. We nailed it in 1235.”

Cumberbatch was confronted by a servant-class woman played by “SNL” regular Cecily Strong, who questioned why men should have such control over women’s bodies given the high rate of mortality in childbirth for mother and child in those days. “Shouldn’t women have the right to choose, since having a baby means a 50 percent chance of dying?” Strong’s character asked.

A few more characters dressed in period garb entered the scene to discuss equity of the situation and whether women should have political rights. Chris Redd, a Black member of the “SNL” troupe, questioned the restrictive decisions for women but quickly added, “Moors will be Moors. I know I can’t vote,” he quipped.

“SNL” star Kate McKinnon also made an appearance as a Merlin-esque witch who came in with dark predictions of the future. She introduced herself as not a magical character but “just a woman in her 30s.”

McKinnon sought to scare her 13th century audience with bold predictions about a brighter future for women.

“These barbaric laws will some day be overtuned by something called ‘Progress,’ ” she said. “Maybe 50 years after the progress, they’ll be like, ‘Maybe we should undo the progress.’ ”

McKinnon’s character also observed that in the future, “It seems like all the power comes from a place called Florida” and she nodded to the strangeness of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial that made worldwide headlines last week.

Cumberbatch spoofed his image as a screen hearthrob for women of multiple generations. His monologue revolved around Mother’s Day and his appreciation for his own mother and his wife, Sophie, the mother of his three young sons, in romantic and seductive terms. Midway through his sexy soliloquy, Cumberbatch nodded to “Dr. Strange” by whipping his hands around like the titular character while the music suddenly became superhero-movie dramatic. “I’ve just opened a portal. You’re welcome,” Cumberbatch said, almost with a wink before he returned to heaping praise on his wife and other.

Cumberbatch also joked about how hard it was for “SNL” writers to pitch sketches about some of the art house films he’s made, including last year’s “The Power of the Dog.”

Cumberbatch said that “SNL” writers told him that not enough people saw the movie for them to write an effective sketch. He scoffed, “I was nominated for an Oscar for it.” And with deadpan aim, he added, “I didn’t win. I was beat by Will Smith,” which got a big response.

Later in the episode, “SNL” did in fact spoof “Power of the Dog” by having Cumberbatch deliver a lengthy monologue in a low-key angry tone, albeit in a very different setting than the Western backdrop of director Jane Campion’s much-praised Netflix film.

Cumberbatch, a two-time Oscar nominee, last hosted “SNL” in 2016.

Musical guest Arcade Fire , which released its sixth album, “We,” on May 6, continued the Mother’s Day theme. After performing the first song, frontman Win Butler closed with “I love you, mom.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Eva Mendes on Ending Her Near 10-Year Acting Break: ‘I Won’t Do Violence’ or ‘Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Eva Mendes has floated a potential end to her near-decade long hiatus from acting. The actor has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014’s directorial effort “Lost River,” although she lent her voice to a role on a 2021 episode of “Bluey” on ABC Kids. Mendes appeared on “The View” and said her potential return to acting would have specific requirements. “I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids,” Mendes said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I mean, if it was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Elizabeth Olsen: Criticizing Marvel Movies as a ‘Lesser Type of Art’ Disrespects the Crew

Click here to read the full article. Elizabeth Olsen is tired of filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola bashing Marvel movies. The actor, who is back in theaters as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” told The Independent that she gets frustrated when people make Marvel movies “seem like a lesser type of art.” “I’m not saying we’re making indie art films, but I just think it takes away from our crew, which bugs me,” Olsen said. “These are some of the most amazing set designers, costume designers, camera operators — I feel...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Late Show’ Cancels New Episodes After Stephen Colbert Experiences Possible COVID ‘Recurrence’

Click here to read the full article. “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is canceling the taping of new episodes “until further notice” after its host exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. The news comes only a few weeks after Colbert’s COVID diagnosis paused taping from April 21 to May 2. “Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID,” “The Late Show’s” official Twitter account posted on Monday. “Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days.” Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID. Out of an abundance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Win Butler
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Cecily Strong
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Depp
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Jonathan Majors Says He Was Punched in the Face ‘100 Times’ While Filming ‘Creed III’

Click here to read the full article. Nearly 50 years after the original “Rocky” hit theaters, the classic boxing franchise keeps getting up off the mat. Ryan Coogler breathed new life into the series with 2015’s “Creed,” which followed Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa as he trained a young boxer named Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), the son of his late rival Apollo Creed. The film earned strong reviews for taking the franchise in a modern direction while maintaining what people loved about the original films, and sequels were quickly planned. When “Creed II” was released in 2018, it cemented Michael B. Jordan’s...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Cold Open#The Supreme Court#British
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
PopCrush

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy: ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Lost City’ Makes Its Streaming Debut: How to Watch the Bullock-Tatum Comedy Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s adventure comedy “The Lost City” arrives on Paramount+ today, following a surprise box office success last month. The action flick took down “The Batman” with a $31 million debut when it hit theaters on March 25, and now viewers can enjoy Bullock and Tatum’s captivating on-screen chemistry — and even a tease at Tatum’s bare butt — from the comfort of their homes. The Paramount film, directed by Aaron...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

61K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy