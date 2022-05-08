Special Weather Statement issued for Barnes, Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Griggs by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:33:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms are producing destructive winds and large damaging hail. A trained weather spotter reported tennis ball size hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Pope; Renville; Stearns; Swift The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pope County in west central Minnesota Northeastern Chippewa County in west central Minnesota Southwestern Stearns County in central Minnesota Eastern Swift County in west central Minnesota Kandiyohi County in central Minnesota Northwestern Renville County in central Minnesota * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 732 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Milan to 6 miles east of Montevideo to near Hanley Falls, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR CLARA CITY. HAZARD...Baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Benson around 740 AM CDT. Clara City and Murdock around 745 AM CDT. Kerkhoven around 750 AM CDT. Raymond and Prinsburg around 755 AM CDT. Willmar around 800 AM CDT. New London, Spicer and Brooten around 805 AM CDT. Belgrade around 810 AM CDT. Atwater around 815 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Benson Airport, Swift Falls, Kandiyohi, Willmar Airport, Thorpe, De Graff, Blomkest, Padua, Regal and Minnesota Falls. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-08 14:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 445 PM PDT. * At 242 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Daggett impacting Interstate 15 and Interstate 40, moving east at 45 mph. The dust channel is causing multiple traffic accidents along Interstate 15 east of Barstow, CA. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with damaging wind in excess of 60 mph. SOURCE...Law enforcement. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 124. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 1 and 51. Locations impacted include Barstow, Daggett, Afton Canyon Campground, Newberry Springs, Ludlow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, Nebo Center and Lenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carver THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN WRIGHT NORTHEASTERN MCLEOD AND NORTHWESTERN CARVER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 100 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Effective: 2022-05-11 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: McHenry The Flood Warning continues for the Souris River near Bantry affecting McHenry County in North Dakota .Snow melt and recent rainfall is making its way through the Souris River system and is expected to produce minor flooding in Bantry. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Souris River near Bantry. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 1439.7 feet, Flood waters affect farmland or wooded areas in refuge. Due to relative flatness of the area within reach of the gage a rather large area becomes flooded. Damage is to crops and farm buildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1440.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 1440.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 1440.6 feet. - Flood stage is 1440.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 1441.6 feet on 04/09/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Tavaputs Plateau WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau, Eastern Uinta Mountains and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. In Colorado, Southwest San Juan Mountains, Northwest San Juan Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide and Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
Effective: 2022-05-11 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Especially dangerous swimming conditions are possible at Tybee Island through early afternoon due to a combination of a low tide near the mouth of the Savannah River, breezy conditions and long period swell impacting the area.
Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. People, especially those with respiratory illnesses, heart disease, the elderly, and children are recommended to stay indoors and avoid prolonged outdoor exercise or heavy exertion due to wind-blown dust. Target Area: Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus; Southwest San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Tavaputs Plateau, Eastern Uinta Mountains and La Sal and Abajo Mountains. In Colorado, Southwest San Juan Mountains, Northwest San Juan Mountains, Grand and Battlement Mesas, Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide and Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down.
Effective: 2022-05-10 14:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Brown; Calumet; Clark; Columbia; Crawford; Dane; Dodge; Door; Florence; Fond du Lac; Forest; Grant; Green; Green Lake; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Juneau; Kewaunee; Lafayette; Langlade; Lincoln; Manitowoc; Marathon; Marinette; Marquette; Menominee; Monroe; Oconto; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Richland; Rock; Sauk; Shawano; Vernon; Walworth; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago; Wood TORNADO WATCH 197 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BROWN CALUMET CLARK COLUMBIA CRAWFORD DANE DODGE DOOR FLORENCE FOND DU LAC FOREST GRANT GREEN GREEN LAKE IOWA JACKSON JEFFERSON JUNEAU KEWAUNEE LAFAYETTE LANGLADE LINCOLN MANITOWOC MARATHON MARINETTE MARQUETTE MENOMINEE MONROE OCONTO ONEIDA OUTAGAMIE PORTAGE RICHLAND ROCK SAUK SHAWANO VERNON WALWORTH WAUPACA WAUSHARA WINNEBAGO WOOD
Effective: 2022-05-11 11:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 207 AND 295 BELOW 8000 FEET * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area below 8000 feet. * WINDS...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds each afternoon and evening through Wednesday.
Effective: 2022-05-11 12:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Lac qui Parle County in west central Minnesota Central Yellow Medicine County in west central Minnesota * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1229 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Taunton, or 16 miles northwest of Marshall, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Lac qui Parle and central Yellow Medicine Counties, including the following locations... Spring Creek, Providence, St. Leo and Hazel Run. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-11 11:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mecosta FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Michigan and west central Michigan, including the following counties, in central Michigan, Mecosta. In west central Michigan, Newaygo. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 103 PM EDT, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. The thunderstorms impacting the area could produce locally more the 2 inches per hour. Big Rapids will likely see urban and poor drainage flooding developing soon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Rapids, Paris, Stanwood, Brohman, Woodville, Hawkins, Woodland Park and Bitely. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-11 12:15:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beadle; Bon Homme; Brookings; Charles Mix; Clay; Davison; Douglas; Hanson; Hutchinson; Kingsbury; Lake; Lincoln; McCook; Miner; Minnehaha; Moody; Sanborn; Turner; Union; Yankton TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BEADLE BON HOMME BROOKINGS CHARLES MIX CLAY DAVISON DOUGLAS HANSON HUTCHINSON KINGSBURY LAKE LINCOLN MCCOOK MINER MINNEHAHA MOODY SANBORN TURNER UNION YANKTON
Effective: 2022-05-11 10:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2022-05-12 00:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lower Koyukuk and Middle Yukon Valleys FLOOD WATCH FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam is possible. * WHERE...Yukon River at Galena. * WHEN...Through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...A possible ice jam is causing water to rise in Galena. Water has risen several feet in the last 24 hours. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - An ice jam may cause water to infiltrate the lowlands along the river. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Burt; Cedar; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BURT CEDAR CUMING DAKOTA DIXON KNOX MADISON PIERCE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE
Effective: 2022-05-11 13:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blue Earth; Brown; Cottonwood; Faribault; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Martin; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Redwood; Rock; Waseca; Watonwan TORNADO WATCH 202 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLUE EARTH BROWN COTTONWOOD FARIBAULT JACKSON LINCOLN LYON MARTIN MURRAY NOBLES PIPESTONE REDWOOD ROCK WASECA WATONWAN
Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; San Bernardino County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys and San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility at times.
Effective: 2022-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Twin Cities. Target Area: Martin; Watonwan The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Martin County in south central Minnesota Southern Watonwan County in south central Minnesota * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 100 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sherburn, or 11 miles east of Jackson In Jackson County, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Welcome around 105 PM CDT. Trimont around 115 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0