ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘We Shocked The World!’ Rich Strike’s Journey From ‘Pea Patch’ to Derby Winner

By Pat Forde
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ItA71_0fWhjbp300

Big-name jockeys and owners and exiled trainers were outdone and outshone by a group of racing no-names who brought a storybook finish Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.—Thoroughbred racing is a mess of a sport, but it finds incredible, preposterous ways to redeem itself. It occasionally interrupts raging controversies to drop romantic stories from the heavens. It sometimes shoves aside the rich and famous to elevate winners you could not dream up, much less see coming.

No one saw Rich Strike coming Saturday . Not before the Kentucky Derby, where the horse wasn’t even assured of a spot in the field until another competitor scratched the day before. Not during the first nine furlongs of the 10-furlong race, as all eyes focused on a stretch duel between star 3-year-olds Epicenter and Zandon. Not until the very end, when this nobody of a horse, with a nobody trainer and nobody jockey and nobody owner, came knifing along the rail a few strides before the wire to launch himself into history.

Rich Strike, at 80-1 the second-longest shot to win this 148-year-old race, left 150,000 people gasping at Churchill Downs. He left a handful of his backers roaring and weeping with joy as they stood on the track—“We shocked the world, people!” said one member of the entourage. He left his trainer, Eric Reed, on the ground in the paddock, collapsing after watching this miracle play out on the big screen—“I passed out,” he said. “I don’t remember what happened.” He left his owner, Rick Dawson, who estimates he has won “about 10” races in his life, in a complete state of shock—“Um, what planet is this?” he asked, in a giddy daze.

The Sport of Kings was overtaken by delightful, endearing commoners on this first Saturday in May. No one missed Bob Baffert, banished from the track for medication violations, his former horses finishing well up the track while he is in exile. The plutocrat owners, big-shot trainers and big-name jockeys all were beaten to the wire by a group that normally competes at obscure venues for small purses. For two mind-boggling minutes, racing became a playground for the little guys who saddled their first Derby dressed in jeans and with their right pinkie fingernails painted gold for good luck—even Reed’s father, Herbert, who trained horses for 40 years and taught his son the business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QHIfG_0fWhjbp300
Jockey Sonny Leon, trainer Eric Reed and owner Rick Dawson celebrate their first Derby win in their first Derby appearance with Rich Strike.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

None of it made any sense. Even by the wildly unrealistic standards of previous long-shot winners like Mine That Bird (50-1 in 2009) and Country House (65-1 in 2019), this was much less plausible. Mine That Bird was at least ridden by Calvin Borel, a Churchill Downs hero for years. Country House at least was trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott. Rich Strike’s connections? Come on.

“We came here on a prayer,” Eric Reed said.

The human stories are amazing, but start with the horse itself. Prior to Saturday, Rich Strike had won exactly one race in his life. He hadn’t even finished second in his previous five starts, coming in third three times, fourth once and fifth once. There was a grand total of zero people talking about him during morning workouts at Churchill leading up to the trace.

It began inauspiciously for Rich Strike. His first race as a 2-year-old was at Ellis Park, a low-level track in Henderson, Ky., just across the border from Evansville, Ind. The track’s nickname is “The Pea Patch,” for the soybeans that used to grow in the infield. Owned by Calumet Farm and trained by Joe Sharp at the time, Rich Strike was entered in a maiden special weight race on grass. He bombed, finishing 10th. “He ran terrible,” Reed said.

But after some fast workouts on dirt, Sharp targeted a race on that surface at Churchill Downs in September, a $30,000 claiming race. That means another owner and trainer can put in a claim to buy horses in the field.

Claiming races are the backbone of the sport, but they almost always are the province of cheaper horses with modest futures. You do not find Kentucky Derby horses in claiming races. Reed, who admitted that he never dreamed of having a Derby horse — much less a Derby winner — has made the majority of his living in the claiming ranks.

Given those pre-race workouts, Reed had his eye on Rich Strike and put in a claim. He lost a “shake” with another trainer for a different horse in the race, but got Rich Strike after he romped to a 17-length victory at 10-1 odds. (Say what you want about the horse’s career, but he’s had two great days at Churchill Downs.)

Rich Strike then ran well in an allowance race at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington in October, finishing third despite a shaky start and being steadied in traffic on the turn. Dawson asked Reed, “Do we have a Derby horse?” Reed’s response: “Maybe.”

“He tends to undersell and overdeliver,” Dawson said of Reed.

So the two looked at the calendar for the First Saturday in May 2022 and worked backward from there to craft a racing schedule that could get Rich Strike to Louisville. As a 3-year-old, the horse was campaigned at Turfway Park in Florence, Ky., which is suburban Cincinnati.

Trying to earn enough points to crash the Derby Top 20, Rich Strike earned just one for finishing fourth in the John Battaglia Memorial on March 5. Then he earned 20 for a third-place finish in the Jeff Ruby Steaks on April 2. That was enough to at least put the colt on the bubble, but at No. 24, he still needed multiple late defections to make the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TncE_0fWhjbp300
After making a ‘kitchen move’ around Messier, Sonny Leon and Rich Strike edged out favorite Epicenter at the finish.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Rich Strike moved up to No. 21, but by Friday morning, all hope appeared to be extinguished. Reed started disseminating the bad news to the workers in his barn and family members, sending out texts saying the horse wasn’t going to get in. But then, one of Reed’s barn workers called him and said, “Don’t do anything with your horse.” Reed protested, but she insisted she heard of a scratch that was coming down.

Sure enough, Reed was officially notified that Ethereal Road was scratching. Racing steward Barbara Borden called to ask him if he wanted to draw in off the “Also Eligible” list. “I couldn’t even breathe to answer and say yes,” Reed recalled.

(The scratch of Ethereal Road gave legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas two historic footnotes on the weekend. He won the Kentucky Oaks Friday with Secret Oath at age 86, and then cleared the way for the Derby winner to get in the race.)

Reed texted the thrilling change of plans to a group that included his daughter, Shelby. She drove from Nashville to Louisville on Saturday morning for the race, thinking, “I just hope he doesn’t finish last.” Then, she found herself talking through sobs on the track after the stunning triumph. Her father’s presence here was remarkable for more reasons than just spending his career on the sport’s lower levels. He survived a near-death bout with COVID-19 last year, landing in the Intensive Care Unit for nine days. Six years earlier, a devastating barn fire nearly chased him out of the sport.

In the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2016, one of three barns at Reed’s Mercury Equine Center in Lexington, Ky., caught fire, likely the result of a lightning strike. By the time Reed and his wife, Kay, rushed to the scene, there was nothing in the barn that could be saved. That included 23 horses who were housed there.

“The next morning when we saw the devastation—because this happened in the middle of the night—I just thought of all the years and all of the stuff we had done to get this beautiful farm,” Reed said. “And to have this happen, that something might be telling me it's the end of the line.”

Shelby Reed was among the family members who encouraged Eric to persevere. “He said he was going to quit,” she recalled. “We told him, ‘You can’t. You can’t go out when you’re down.’”

The outpouring of support was overwhelming. Said Reed: “About the third or fourth day, when people started showing up from states that didn’t know who I was and they just saw the story, it let me know there’s so much good out there. And then I had a few trainers that sent me texts—some big trainers, the guys you know well—that told me, ‘Don’t let this take you out. And we’ll help you. We’ll get you horses. We’ll get you clients, whatever you need.’ And I think that kept me going.”

After getting back on his feet, Reed eventually hooked up with Dawson to partner on a few horses. They never won a stakes race, just one allowance race, but got along well and saw the business the same way. One of their regular riders became Sonny Leon, a Venezuelan whose modest record fits right in with the rest of the crew. Leon currently is the fourth-leading rider at Belterra Park in Hamilton County, Ohio, downriver from Cincinnati. It’s a modest place tethered to a casino, with no races of national note. Leon’s last win there was May 3, a $5,000 claiming race. The trainer of that horse: Eric Reed.

On Friday, Leon went 0-for-5 at Belterra. On Saturday, he rode in his first Kentucky Derby. And he happened to turn in the ride of a lifetime, one of the greats in the history of the race.

“I’m not nervous,” he told people who asked him about riding in the Derby. “I’m excited.”

Breaking from the far outside post, Leon prudently guided Rich Strike toward the middle of the track and back of the pack. He was 18th in the 20-horse field going under the wire the first time, still 18th after half a mile, and 17th midway through the race. A non-factor. But the pace in front of Rich Strike was stout, setting it up for a closer. Leon made a patented “kitchen move,” urging his mount forward around the track kitchen on the backstretch, about 5/8 of a mile from the finish line.

He fearlessly moved Rich Strike into mid-pack, then down toward the rail to save ground around the turn. The traffic thinned at that point, heading into the stretch. “When I turned for home, the road opened for me,” Leon said. But dead ahead, a tiring Messier was stopping badly. Leon had to make an abrupt decision and bold move, veering out around Messier and then back to the rail. Then, he took aim on the leaders, Epicenter and Zandon, who appeared to be in a match race for the roses.

That certainly was how Epicenter trainer Steve Asmussen read the situation. He and Chad Brown, trainer of Zandon, are two of the most accomplished in the nation. One of them finally was about to win his first Derby … until Rich Strike loomed, impossibly.

Afterward, Asmussen could only laugh about the result.

“It’s as improbable as any scenario any of us ever imagined,” Asmussen said. “As they were loading into the gates, I was thinking how much goes into this exact moment and all of the buildup. And all the scenarios my rambling mind can come up with? That wasn’t one of them.

“At the head of the stretch, this is what you’re dreaming about. Oh, and by the way, you’re about to get run down by a claimer. And I don’t mean that as any disrespect to the winner. What a beautiful story.”

More Kentucky Derby Coverage:

Comments / 4

Margaret Figlioli
3d ago

This was awesome, so happy for the trainer, and owner’s. Dreams do come true! Congratulations to all.

Reply
8
Related
wmar2news

Rich Strike trainer addresses post-race biting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WTVQ

Rich Strike tenth Kentucky Derby winner bred at Calumet Farm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rich Strike made history at the 148th Kentucky Derby, bypassing Epicenter for the title and this win is huge for trainer Eric Reed. Back in December 2016, a barn at Mercury Equine Center, where Reed trains his horses, was burned to the ground after a lightning strike from a storm hit it. They were able to save 13 horses from the fire but nearly two dozen thoroughbreds were killed.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Borel
Person
Steve Asmussen
Person
Bob Baffert
Mashed

How To Make An Oaks Lily, The Official Cocktail Of The Kentucky Oaks

Get your floppy hats, bowties, and fascinators ready! Each May, as spring is in full swing in the U.S., people from all over the world travel to Louisville, Kentucky to watch 20 horses and jockeys race to the finish line. The tradition has been embedded in American culture since it began in 1875, according to the event's official website.
LOUISVILLE, KY
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who Kentucky Derby double makes picks

When Rich Strike crossed the line to win the 148th Kentucky Derby last Saturday, he became the second-biggest underdog in history to win the first leg of the Triple Crown at 80-1. The second leg, the Preakness Stakes 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. Previously claimed for just $30,000, Rich Strike's value grew enormously with his Kentucky Derby, win but another victory in a Triple Crown race could drive stud fees up even higher for one of the biggest surprises in horse racing history.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Derby Day#The Kentucky Derby
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby sets betting record with $179M wagered on race

The 2022 Kentucky Derby took in the highest betting handle in the history of the Triple Crown race. According to ESPN, a record $179 million was wagered in the pari-mutuel pool on Saturday's Kentucky Derby -- a big 17 percent increase over the track's 2021 returns. The $179 million handle...
SPORTS
WTVQ

Rich Strike’s owner, trainer talk Kentucky Derby and what’s next

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – There’s no debate: Rich Strike made history when he won the 148th Kentucky Derby. “I thought, he’s got him. He sees it. And that may be slightly after the finish line, but he was gonna pass Epicenter. Fortunately, he passed Epicenter before he got to the finish line. And we’re pulling the way,” said Owner Rick Dawson.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Daily South

The Sweet Reason the Long-Shot Kentucky Derby Winner's Trainer Painted His Nails Gold

Trainer Eric Reed pulled off one of the greatest upsets in the history of the Kentucky Derby on Sunday, and he did it with help from his daughter. His horse, Rich Strike, wasn't even entered in the race on Friday morning. It was thanks to a last-minute scratch that the team even made it to the Churchill Downs paddock. As the gun sounded on Sunday, they had 80-1 odds. When Rich Strike and jockey Sonny Leon crossed the finish line just a few minutes later, they became the second-longest shot to win the 148-year-old race.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: ‘Breaking Bad’s Dean Norris Had Himself a Day at the Kentucky Derby

The most exciting two minutes in sports certainly did not disappoint this weekend as the 2022 Kentucky Derby brought us an unexpected victor. And there was plenty of excitement surrounding the events as Rich Strike, the race’s 80-1 longshot – and last-minute entry – filled the thousands of spectators with excitement with an impressive win. Including Breaking Bad star Dean Norris, who documented his exciting time at the historic event for his Twitter followers Saturday afternoon.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
Vogue Magazine

Scenes From the Kentucky Derby

There’s always plenty to look at at the Kentucky Derby. The annual event brings out fans of horseracing and big hats to Churchill Downs for a special day where peacocking is also an attention-grabbing sport. This year the winner, an 80-1 upset, stole all the headlines. A horse named...
BEAUTY & FASHION
US News and World Report

Horse Racing-Rich Strike 'Looking Great' After Stunning Kentucky Derby Win

(Reuters) - Rich Strike's stunning come-from-behind victory at Saturday's Kentucky Derby left the chestnut colt famished and trainer Eric Reed sleepless after they pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the race's 148-year history. The 80-1 longshot only got into the race on Friday when Ethereal Road scratched and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

67K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy