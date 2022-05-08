To the editor: Unborn’s turn to have rights protected

Remember when puppies didn’t have any rights, when human trafficking wasn’t much of an issue to be concerned about, when smoking was common in restaurants?

Every issue has its moment. Now the most innocent and precious among us get their turn to be elevated.

They have developing nervous systems , a beating heart, all of their unique DNA features are already in place, hair, eye, skin color. Modern technology is unveiling each one of their wonders for us to behold.

We’ll squeal and fuss. Another group gets rights and protections.

We’ll make the adjustment, and be better off for doing it.

CHUCK CHILDERS

South Toledo

What is pro-life?

With the recent leak of the U.S. Supreme Court draft signaling their intention to overturn Roe vs. Wade after almost 50 years, the “pro-life” conversation has once again been renewed.

So then, let’s talk about being “pro-life.

Pro-life is supporting universal health care, paid maternity or ​paternity leave, and free or significantly reduced child care.

It’s also about abolishing the death penalty and finding worthy solutions to our penchant for mass incarceration.

Pro-life is a living wage for everyone and an end to child hunger.

Simply overturning Roe vs. Wade is not “pro-life,” but rather “pro-control-over-women.”

ANDREW GERBICH

Gibsonburg, Ohio

‘What if’?

In last Sunday’s Readers Forum a contributor talked of the “what if” concerning former President Donald Trump and Ukraine.

I guess that is a moot point because he is not our president. Joe Biden is. If Donald Trump were our president, we would be in a much better place than we are now.

Ever since Mr. Biden became president, the world is a lot less safe than it was under President Trump.

Everything negative going on in the United States as well as the world is a result of President Biden’s weakness and his even weaker policies.

Guess we’ll never know what could have been.

Or will we?

ROBERT COOK

West Toledo

Kudos to TMA

Kudos to the Toledo Museum of Art to choose to sell and recycle less viewed art pieces in its collection to position itself to add new, more engaging pieces.

Successful museums continually seek to remain relevant to its constituents. Who are these constituents? What history and stories are important to them? What art is most powerful in conveying such messages? How can the art shared challenge, enrich, and inspire?

Great museums evolve to provide experiences that address such questions. The well-trained and talented team of TMA professionals are well equipped to do just that.

We support their efforts to do what they believe should be done to continue to make the Toledo Museum of Art one of the finest museums in the world.

RICHARD ARNOS

West Toledo

City fails at real estate

This city needs to get out of the real estate business. It has sold the Mott Library building for $1. It has sold the Pheasant Run property in South Toledo to the Zoo for a $1, for a parking-lot project, no less.

The zoo has the project before the Plan Commission on Thursday. The plan is terrible.

Let’s hope the commission does the right thing.

DARLEEN FURFARO

South Toledo





The remarkable rebirth of Toledo’s Old South End



The Historic South initiative deserves a tremendous thanks for its work refurbishing homes in the Old South End that was highlighted in the April 30 Blade story, “How a Toledo nonprofit is slowly fixing up the old South End neighborhood.”

With affordable housing a pressing community need, what a tremendous achievement in recent years to renovate some 100 homes with the goal of rehabbing hundreds more in the next 10 years.

The group’s grassroots approach also is responsible for renovation of the old Carnegie Library on Broadway into offices for a health clinic and a credit union, a $1.6 million renovation of Danny Thomas Park that offers numerous recreational opportunities, a community master plan, an LED lighting project that promotes safety, and more commercial development.

They are all remarkable projects that are breathing life into one of Toledo’s oldest neighborhoods,

The group’s work recalls a ground-breaking 1961 book, The Death and Life of American Cities, written by Jane Jacobs, which was required reading in many college courses in sociology, economics, and political science in the 1960s and 1970s.

Ms. Jacobs argued that cities work best when their neighborhoods are vibrant, something that can be accomplished by four conditions—people on the streets at different times during the day and night and for different purposes; short city blocks that promote walking; buildings of different ages, types, values, and usages; and high-population density. The organization’s community engagement and activism helps promote those ingredients.

It’s gratifying the Historic South initiative plans to be around for another decade, according to president and chief executive officer Chris Amato.

Mr. Amato and the group’s 12-member board of directors deserve applause for improving Toledo’s quality of life and helping make the Old South End more vital and safe.





JIM WINKLER

Gainesville, Fla.





Rescue plans needed in Metroparks



While walking with my children in Wildwood today we came upon a man who had found an unconscious person, and we stopped to assist him. We determined the person was alive but needed immediate medical intervention. The dilemma was that when calling 911 there was a long delay dispatching a rescue unit to the scene. They apparently didn’t know which municipality to send: Toledo, Sylvania, or Ottawa Hills?

The second issue was trying to describe where we were in the park. We have great Metroparks in Toledo and surrounding municipalities. What I learned with this incidence is that there is no easy way to describe where the emergency is at. Valuable time during an emergency was used to try to explain where we were at. We weren’t on a trail; we were out in the open.

At the time it felt like there was not an organized way to explain where we were. It was very frustrating and frightening for the outcome of the unconscious person. My question is, does the park system and the emergency rescue system have a protocol in place to address this situation?

My husband was a firefighter for Toledo Rescue, and I know they regularly did drills to be familiar with the locations in their district. Do those drills include the Metroparks?

The other issue was this person had no identification on them. They had a phone but it was locked and had no emergency contact option. I have this option on my phone, and anyone can access my emergency contact even if my phone is locked. The rescue team that came had no way to know who this person was or why they were unconscious.

I hope the person is recovering, but the situation raised a number of issues about rescue in the Metroparks.

PATRICIA GARCIA

South Toledo