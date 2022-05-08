ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

B. Jane Ogle (1941-2022)

By Mark Zaborney / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mnaxy_0fWhimdf00

B. Jane Ogle, who after her daughter’s murder formed an advocacy group for victims and their families, died Tuesday at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania. She was 80.

She had developed complications after abdominal surgery, said her son, Bryan Ogle.

Her daughter Debra Ogle, 20, and her daughter’s roommate, Cynthia Tincher, 19, were killed in March, 1986 in South Toledo. The man convicted later that year in the murder of Ms. Ogle’s daughter received a death sentence.

“It was incredibly difficult. There were so many layers of bureaucracy,” said her son of Ms. Ogle’s experience with the criminal justice system. “That pushed her to learn as much as she could learn.

“There was nothing for her. She was literally on her own, and the emotional trauma would blindside her throughout the trial process,” her son said.

Ms. Ogle endured the trial and, in the aftermath, she started Justice For Victims Inc., a nonprofit organization.

She told The Blade in 1990 that Justice For Victims was formed to help survivors with healing. She recalled that she hadn’t been able to find answers to her questions and realized other relatives of crime victims — even victims themselves — might experience similar obstacles.

The group operated on a shoestring, bolstered by a $5,000 grant from the city, and had an office in the Spitzer Building downtown. Most members of the group were survivors and victims themselves who volunteered their time to accompany other victims and survivors to court hearings, help them find answers to legal questions, and inform them of their rights, The Blade reported in 1990.

When no one was in the office, Ms. Ogle took calls at home.

“She was so driven. She spent all of her personal time doing this,” her son said. “She would help anybody who needed it. It was very demanding.”

Ms. Ogle continued the group until 1992.

Appeals kept the case of her daughter’s murderer in the public eye for years. During a March, 2018 Ohio Parole Board hearing, Ms. Ogle held up a white porcelain vase — the last gift her daughter gave her — and implored the board not to show mercy. The man’s death by lethal injection was scheduled to occur the next month.

A divided parole board recommended that Gov. John Kasich commute the man’s sentence from death to life in prison without possibility of parole, a sentencing option not available during the trial. The governor 10 days later, and without comment, commuted the sentence as the board had recommended.

“I can’t believe what’s happened,” Ms. Ogle said after the commutation. “I want to make sure that [William T. Montgomery, the convict] and his attorneys know that this is Debbie and Cindy’s day, because he’s going to stay in for life.

“That’s my daughter,” Ms. Ogle said then. “I brought her into the world. It’s just not easy after 32 years.”

Yvette Biret, a friend of 40 years, said: “She persisted. She was capable to do anything. She had so much pain, so much sorrow, to lose her daughter to this tragedy.”

Bertha Jane Rodgers was born Sept. 9, 1941, to Beulah and Okey Rodgers. She did bookkeeping for Toledo businesses after graduating Libbey High School. As a stay-at-home mother, she volunteered in her children’s school and scouting activities.

From 1973-77, she and her family operated BJ Ranch on Holland-Sylvania Road near Airport Highway. The Ogles had horses on the property available for riding lessons and to take out on a course of trails winding through the 64-acre property.

Ms. Ogle also was a unit clerk in the St. Luke’s Hospital emergency room for about 20 years and at Wood County Hospital for about a decade. She retired in 1999.

She was a gardener and helped others in their landscaping projects. More recently, she bought, rehabilitated, and redecorated homes in her South Toledo neighborhood before reselling them. Whether in home decor or personal attire, “she had a good sense of color and style,” her son said.

Ms. Biret said: “She was a fantastic lady. You could ask her anything and she would about it. I am going to miss her as a friend for that.”

She was formerly married to the late James Ogle.

Surviving are her daughters, Diane Gonzalez and Dawna Ogle; son, Bryan Ogle; brother, Robert Rodgers; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Toledo, where family and friends will gather after 10 a.m.

The family suggests tributes to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

