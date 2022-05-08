ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton: It might be free, but it’ll cost ya

By Thomas Walton / The Blade
Lately I’ve been getting dinner invitations from total strangers.

How thoughtful. People I don’t even know are interested in sitting down with me to break bread and chat, and they’ll even pick up the check.

I enjoy sitting down. I am fond of breaking bread. I like a good chat. I especially appreciate these things when someone else is adamant about picking up the tab. It gets even better. Dinner will be served not at McDonald’s or Burger King — although either would be fine with me — but at one of the Toledo area’s fine dining establishments.

Upon further review, it occurs to me to pay heed to the wise counsel of my mother, rest her soul, who advised me many years ago that there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Or in this case, a free dinner.

I have concluded that these invitations are based on one premise — faulty as it may be — that as an aging retiree I am loaded with money. I wish. Alas, it is clear that my new friends are misinformed. Regardless, whatever cash I do have, they would like me to give it to them.

The mail delivers these invitations regularly. Often it turns out the host is a financial counselor who has somehow decided that my own investment decisions are quite likely leaving a lot of money on someone else’s table.

Turns out he wants it on his.

The latest invite advised me that a complimentary gourmet meal awaited. All I needed to do was call and confirm my reservation.

The added bonus: dinner would be at Mancy’s Steakhouse on Phillips Avenue.

Whoa. For me, that’s about as good as it gets. I’ve been a Mancy’s customer for years. The Mancys are a family that has figured out how to do the elegant dining experience. I don’t often go out for an expensive dinner, but when I do ... well, you get the idea.

So I am sorely tempted. But I am also mindful of Mom’s words. There are no free dinners. My gourmet meal will be followed by an “informational seminar” explaining retirement strategies that involve insurance.

Don’t get me wrong. Insurance is a wonderful thing. I have some. However, I’m trying to imagine, after a wonderful steak dinner Mancy’s style, how I could possibly stay awake for an information seminar.

After a strip steak so large that two cows had to die, a baked potato the size of Vermont, and a crème brulee for dessert, I just want to go somewhere and lie down. Home, for example.

My Mancy’s invitation is not the only such opportunity that has come my way, only the most recent. A nearly identical invitation came in the mail a year or so ago. It too wanted me to attend an investment seminar. This one would follow dinner at the Final Cut restaurant at the Hollywood Casino. I see a trend here: make it difficult to say no by offering a meal at one of Toledo’s top-rated dining emporiums.

It’s not always investment gurus and insurance folks who want to wine and dine me. I recently received a luncheon invitation via a postcard that featured a full-color photo of a beautifully adorned half-pound cheeseburger.

Given my fondness for cheeseburgers, that’s target marketing. Had the photo featured a nice Cobb salad instead of a juicy half-pounder, it’s unlikely I would have given the invitation a second glance.

Shockingly, the card was from a funeral home hoping to interest me in pre-planning my own final disposal. I should be dying to get in on the ground floor, right? So hats off to the mortuary.

Well played, ladies and gentlemen. Somehow you know me.

But the irony was not lost on me. I would eat an absolutely mouth-watering cheeseburger, a gorgeous thing dripping sauce all over the place and no doubt loaded with enough fat to grease a Ferris wheel. My gluttony would then be followed by a presentation explaining how to plan ahead for my demise, an event quite possibly hastened considering how much damage I had just done to my arteries.

Let me make clear that I fully understand the value of planning ahead for the Big Chill. The death of a loved one is a stressful time for all involved, and family members can take some comfort in the fact that the deceased was thoughtful enough to attend to all the details in advance so they could just grieve.

That is especially helpful if the advance planning included paying the bill.

The funeral industry has always fascinated me. I once wrote about a retirement job that sounded ideal, a funeral greeter — the person who welcomes family and friends to the visitation or service. The hours are flexible, the work environment is quiet, and the place smells nice. Inexplicably, I never pursued it.

In the meantime, I don’t mind that these invitations continue to arrive in the mail from time to time. Any mail at all is welcome. At my age there is nothing sadder at the end of the day than an empty mailbox.

It’s true that the companies offering these investment and pre-planning opportunities no doubt provide valuable services to those who need them. But let’s stop calling them “free.”

Thomas Walton is the retired Editor and Vice President of The Blade. His column appears every other Sunday. His radio commentary, “Life As We Know It,” can be heard on WGTE public radio every Monday at 5:44 p.m. during “All Things Considered.” His book, “Life As We Know It, Some Assembly Required,” is available at amazon.com and Kindle. Contact him at twalton@theblade.com.

#Free Lunch #Food Drink #Mancy
