Burris: The slaughter of innocents

Fourteen homicides in Toledo so far this year.

Six in a recent week — three juveniles.

These include a 16-year old boy — Neiko McIntyre.

And a 7-month old baby girl — Desire Hughes.

Seven months?

It’s an outrage.

And it is unacceptable.

With everything going for it right now, Toledo could lose it all if we don’t get the gun violence, the street violence, the youth violence, under control.

But more than this, the violence is a practical and a moral test for the city: Can we govern ourselves? And can we assert, as a city, the absolute and ultimate importance of every human life?

People who live in the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods are already angry.

The residents of “safe” neighborhoods in the city, and the residents of every Toledo suburb that depends upon the city, need to get angry as well.

And then, ASAP, we need an action plan.

Some thoughts on a start.

1) We need to be able to talk about this and talk with each other frankly. We cannot be afraid to face the issue, and we cannot be afraid to voice our thoughts or our fears.

We are all witnesses to the slaughter of innocents. Everyone has to speak up and step up.

If Black Lives matter, very young Black Lives need to matter even more.

2) Two groups need to lead us: Leaders in the Black community and local and regional clergy.

3) This includes addressing thorny and uncomfortable issues, like: Where are the parents of the kids doing the shooting?

4 ) The police chief must be given every tool he requires and consider every option he thinks could make a dent: More men and women to patrol and more men and women for the gang task force is an obvious option. A curfew and means to enforce it should surely be on the table.

Even something as drastic as asking the governor for temporary help from the Ohio State Highway Patrol or the National Guard should be on the table.

This is not 1970. The Guard is well-trained today. It would not act as an occupying force but a stabilizing force. A more ambitious gun buyback program than has ever been tried should be analyzed and considered as well. Every tool and action initiative should be explored and, if realistic, deployed.

5 )This one, to my mind, is the most important: The courts and local judges need to wake up and help us to address this problem. The police know who the troublemakers in the city are. And the police are arresting them.

But the accused are not getting to trial or the convicted to jail in a speedy manner and often they are not being tried and jailed at all. I realize that the trend in criminal justice now is to move away from mass incarceration, and that is a wise and overdue and positive thing. But a few, a very few, need to be taken off the streets.

The mayor and the chief say that most of the trouble is being caused by 25 to 50 people. The justice system has to be able to target such a small group and operate with precision. It must be flexible enough, and smart enough, to do justice for the people of the city.

That means being able to walk and chew gum at the same time — to be able to jail fewer people overall but jail a few decisively. And judges have to be able to move at a 21st century, not 18th century, pace.

6) We need a jobs program in the city for young men 16 to 26. We need it now. Given the federal funds available, corporate money and foundation money, and the stakes for the city, it ought to be possible to create 200 youth jobs sprucing up a still too dirty and blighted city (in parts).

As the Rev. Gregory Boyle, who works with gang members in Los Angeles, says the best answer to crime is still work and pay. City clean-up jobs do not require great skill, so, hopefully, young men who start with these jobs can transition to better jobs or vocational and tech training once they acquire some work ethic.

The work option may not appeal to the hardest of hard-core gang bangers, but it will limit their recruitment power.

7) Finally, Toledo needs a male academy, essentially military in orientation and possibly even residential during the week, to give young men who want to change and could make it the resources they need to cope and flourish. Such a school would have a strong parental coaching and support program to help parents who are in over their heads. It would also have a strong fitness component.

Any teenager who owns a gun needs a different response from authority.

The city now has to be that authority because too many parents are AWOL or have lost control.

This is by no means a total plan. But we need a total plan. And to work it must be strong and risk upsetting and offending some people.

No matter what the circumstance, no 7-month-old child should be shot to death in her father’s car or die because of gang rivalries.

If it takes calling in the Guard to protect the most innocent of innocents, I say call them in.



Keith C. Burris is the former editor, vice president, and editorial director of Block Newspapers.