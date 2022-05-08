ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Burris: The slaughter of innocents

By By Keith C. Burris / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ch07m_0fWhijzU00

Fourteen homicides in Toledo so far this year.

Six in a recent week — three juveniles.

These include a 16-year old boy — Neiko McIntyre.

And a 7-month old baby girl — Desire Hughes.

Seven months?

It’s an outrage.

And it is unacceptable.

With everything going for it right now, Toledo could lose it all if we don’t get the gun violence, the street violence, the youth violence, under control.

But more than this, the violence is a practical and a moral test for the city: Can we govern ourselves? And can we assert, as a city, the absolute and ultimate importance of every human life?

People who live in the city’s most vulnerable neighborhoods are already angry.

The residents of “safe” neighborhoods in the city, and the residents of every Toledo suburb that depends upon the city, need to get angry as well.

And then, ASAP, we need an action plan.

Some thoughts on a start.

1) We need to be able to talk about this and talk with each other frankly. We cannot be afraid to face the issue, and we cannot be afraid to voice our thoughts or our fears.

We are all witnesses to the slaughter of innocents. Everyone has to speak up and step up.

If Black Lives matter, very young Black Lives need to matter even more.

2) Two groups need to lead us: Leaders in the Black community and local and regional clergy.

3) This includes addressing thorny and uncomfortable issues, like: Where are the parents of the kids doing the shooting?

4 ) The police chief must be given every tool he requires and consider every option he thinks could make a dent: More men and women to patrol and more men and women for the gang task force is an obvious option. A curfew and means to enforce it should surely be on the table.

Even something as drastic as asking the governor for temporary help from the Ohio State Highway Patrol or the National Guard should be on the table.

This is not 1970. The Guard is well-trained today. It would not act as an occupying force but a stabilizing force. A more ambitious gun buyback program than has ever been tried should be analyzed and considered as well. Every tool and action initiative should be explored and, if realistic, deployed.

5 )This one, to my mind, is the most important: The courts and local judges need to wake up and help us to address this problem. The police know who the troublemakers in the city are. And the police are arresting them.

But the accused are not getting to trial or the convicted to jail in a speedy manner and often they are not being tried and jailed at all. I realize that the trend in criminal justice now is to move away from mass incarceration, and that is a wise and overdue and positive thing. But a few, a very few, need to be taken off the streets.

The mayor and the chief say that most of the trouble is being caused by 25 to 50 people. The justice system has to be able to target such a small group and operate with precision. It must be flexible enough, and smart enough, to do justice for the people of the city.

That means being able to walk and chew gum at the same time — to be able to jail fewer people overall but jail a few decisively. And judges have to be able to move at a 21st century, not 18th century, pace.

6) We need a jobs program in the city for young men 16 to 26. We need it now. Given the federal funds available, corporate money and foundation money, and the stakes for the city, it ought to be possible to create 200 youth jobs sprucing up a still too dirty and blighted city (in parts).

As the Rev. Gregory Boyle, who works with gang members in Los Angeles, says the best answer to crime is still work and pay. City clean-up jobs do not require great skill, so, hopefully, young men who start with these jobs can transition to better jobs or vocational and tech training once they acquire some work ethic.

The work option may not appeal to the hardest of hard-core gang bangers, but it will limit their recruitment power.

7) Finally, Toledo needs a male academy, essentially military in orientation and possibly even residential during the week, to give young men who want to change and could make it the resources they need to cope and flourish. Such a school would have a strong parental coaching and support program to help parents who are in over their heads. It would also have a strong fitness component.

Any teenager who owns a gun needs a different response from authority.

The city now has to be that authority because too many parents are AWOL or have lost control.

This is by no means a total plan. But we need a total plan. And to work it must be strong and risk upsetting and offending some people.

No matter what the circumstance, no 7-month-old child should be shot to death in her father’s car or die because of gang rivalries.

If it takes calling in the Guard to protect the most innocent of innocents, I say call them in.

Keith C. Burris is the former editor, vice president, and editorial director of Block Newspapers.

Comments / 8

Anna Longoria
2d ago

it's not just the gun violence. it all stems from the home as well. These parents need to teach kids about respect, manners. morals etc...I think parents need to be held accountable for the way these kids act

Reply
3
Related
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Judge reverses decision to free convicted Sandusky killer

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) –  A convicted killer will remain behind bars for at least the next several months. Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone on Wednesday reversed his March order granting the release of 57-year-old DeWitt McDonald Jr. The decision came a month after a special prosecutor with the state attorney general’s office appealed […]
SANDUSKY, OH
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Slaughter#Ohio State Highway Patrol#Innocents#Violent Crime#Asap
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS News

Police: Teen opened fire into crowd, killing girl, 14

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was killed when police say another teen opened fire into a crowd of people on an Ohio street corner, authorities said. Police responding to reports of the shooting shortly before 8:30 p.m. Friday in North Toledo found 14-year-old Zhonasia Ticey wounded. She was rushed to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center where she later died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Man Accused of Killing His Wife Wins Local GOP Primary From Jail

An accused murderer is one step closer to holding public office. According to NBC News, Indiana resident Andrew Wilhoite is among three candidates who won a local GOP primary for the Clinton Township Board. The 40-year-old man reportedly secured 60 out of a total 276 votes on Tuesday, while the other candidates received 110 and 106 votes, respectively. It’s reported there are only three candidates running for three open seats on the board. No democrats are vying for a spot.
INDIANA STATE
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy