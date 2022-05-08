False light: Summer sun and UV rays raise skin cancer concerns

As the weather gets warmer and people begin spending more of their time outdoors, the risk for sunburns and subsequent skin cancer skyrockets.

Though some people have a higher risk for developing skin cancer just based on their genetics — for example, people with fair skin, light-colored eyes and hair, and freckles — there are still steps everyone can take to reduce their risk of developing skin cancers like melanoma.

Skin cancer is the fifth most common type of cancer in the United States, and melanoma is one of the three most prevalent variations, behind basal cell and squamous cell carcinoma. Melanoma is also the most dangerous.

Unlike basal and squamous cell carcinomas, melanoma has the tendency to spread — first to the lymph nodes, then to other parts of the body.

“The biggest risk of melanoma is that it spreads and becomes incurable, metastatic, and potentially fatal,” said Dr. David Macari, a medical oncologist with ProMedica Hematology and Oncology Associates. “Unlike other skin cancers that are very unlikely to spread, melanoma has a much higher risk of spreading and becoming stage four and incurable.”

Melanoma develops when UV light causes damage to healthy skin cells’ DNA, causing the cells to mutate. Mutations allow the cells to grow without regulation, causing cancer.

A common misconception about melanoma, according to Cleveland Clinic dermatologist Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, is that consistent sun exposure over many years puts people at the greatest risk. In reality, intermittent, intense sun exposure is worse — for example, going on a vacation once a year, every year.

“It’s actually more intermittent sun exposure, so people who aren’t in the sun but then they have a sunny vacation and may get a sunburn then,” Dr. Khetarpal said. Short episodes of severe, blistering sunburns, especially before age 18, are more likely to cause melanoma, while long, consistent exposure to sunlight is more likely to result in basal or squamous cell carcinoma.

However, Dr. David Kim, a general surgeon with Mercy Health — Perrysburg Hospital, said that regular exposure to sunlight should not be used as a protective measure. Farmers and other people who consistently work outside on a daily basis should still be wearing sunscreen or protective equipment.

Color blind

Another common misconception about melanoma, and skin cancer in general, is that only people with fair skin are at risk.

“It’s all a question of probabilities,” Dr. Macari said. “So people that have fairer skin are definitely at an increased risk, but it is not completely protective to have darker skin.”

Melanoma can also be more dangerous for people of color, Dr. Macari added. “People of darker complexions that develop melanoma, especially if the melanoma arises in unusual areas like the palms, or the soles, or the nail beds, it’s much more aggressive, more difficult to treat, and more likely to be fatal.”

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, people of color often get diagnosed with melanoma in later stages, when it’s already more difficult to treat. Because of that, patients of color are less likely to survive a melanoma diagnosis.

“The general rule for anyone, light-skinned, dark-skinned, is just periodically check your skin,” Dr. Kim said. “For individuals that have moles or birthmarks or other lesions on the skin, just keep an eye on them. If they start to change, they should be evaluated by a physician or medical provider.”

Dr. Khetarpal noted that about 100,000 new cases of melanoma are diagnosed each year, and 7,500 of those are expected to be fatal. The key to surviving melanoma, she said, was early detection and treatment.

Risk of melanoma also increases with age and family history; Dr. Khetarpal says the majority of melanoma cases she sees are people over 60. But the worst risk factor of all is something people have complete control over.

“Tanning beds dramatically increase the risk of melanoma,” Dr. Macari said. “[They’re] sort of like smoking for your skin.”

Even using a tanning bed once significantly increases the probability of developing skin cancer, Dr. Macari said – especially in young people.

“The risk is dramatically worse if you use [a tanning bed] before the age of 25,” he said. “High school and college students that are, in some ways, the most likely to want to ‘base tan’ before spring break or something like that are really putting themselves in harm’s way.”

A much healthier alternative to tanning beds are spray tans and self-tanners, which involve no UV radiation exposure at all.

The best ways to reduce the risk of melanoma, according to the AAD, are to wear sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, seek shade when outside, wear protective clothing, reapply sunscreen every two hours, and never use tanning beds. Dr. Macari also suggested avoiding sun exposure during peak intensity hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Check yourself

If the damage has already been done, Dr. Khetarpal and the AAD alike suggest the “ABCDEs” method of identifying any possible melanoma spots on the skin: Asymmetry, Border, Color, Diameter, and Evolving.

Asymmetry means that one half of the spot is unlike the other half. Border means the spot has an irregular, scalloped, or poorly defined shape. Color means the spot has varying colors or is dark in color. As for diameter, melanomas are usually about the size of a pencil eraser or larger. Evolving means that the spot is changing in size, shape, or color over time.

If any or all of those symptoms present in a skin spot, it’s important to get it checked out by a dermatologist as soon as possible, Dr. Khetarpal said.

Additionally, once a person has had one melanoma, their risk of developing another increases drastically, making at-home surveillance even more important.

The AAD advises that people check their skin monthly for dark spots, growths, or darker patches that are bleeding or changing in any way, as well as checking for sores that won’t heal or dark lines under fingernails or toenails. Checking places that get little sun is especially important for people of color.

“People should not fall into the trap of inaction due to fear about a spot that they see on their skin,” Dr. Macari said. “If they see something that catches their attention, it’s definitely better to just get checked out. If your doctor is not worried, then great, and if your doctor is worried, then great, because you found something early.”