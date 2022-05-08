ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers face hurdles in recruiting minorities for dementia, other studies

By Special to The Blade
The statistics are real: African American seniors are twice as likely as white Americans to get Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association’s 2021 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report, among all Americans, African Americans have less interest in clinical research trials to prevent or slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Researchers say that will have to change to ensure that new Alzheimer’s and dementia drug treatments, along with non-drug treatments, are effective for all individuals who fit the targeted medical diagnosis.

The problem is hardly limited to dementia research. A 2018 study by Scientific American found that “trials involving some 150,000 patients in 29 countries at five different time points over the past 21 years showed that the ethnic makeup of the trials was about 86 percent white.”

The article further noted that despite the 1993 National Institutes of Health Revitalization Act, “which required the agency to include more women and people of color in their research studies,” as of 2015 “only 1.9 percent of all studies of respiratory disease included minority subjects, and fewer than 5 percent of NIH-funded respiratory research included racial minorities.”

The lack of minority involvement in clinical trials for new medical treatments has forced healthcare providers to broaden their recruitment efforts.

“Establishing a sufficiently diverse clinical trial participant pool can be challenging,” said Greg Kasper, ProMedica Vice President Medical Affairs – Metro region, in a statement to The Blade. “To address the issue, we actively discuss the need for inclusivity in all our sponsored and investigator-initiated studies and work to identify strategies for reaching all eligible participants.

“ProMedica has undertaken various efforts to help ensure diversity among its research participants, including engaging clinicians caring for underrepresented populations, providing easy-to-understand research information, offering participants reimbursement for time and travel, providing transportation and conducting community-specific outreach.”

Dr. Rebecca M. Edelmayer, Senior Director of Scientific Engagement for the Alzheimer’s Association, said, “We know that there are gender, racial, and ethnic disparities that exist in Alzheimer’s prevalence. This is due to a constellation of reasons that are both fundamental and unique. But we also know that historically less than 5 percent of dementia trial participants are individuals from underrepresented populations. Equity in dementia diagnosis, treatment and care requires inclusion in dementia research, so that the discoveries we make will benefit all.”

For example, Dr. Babak Tousi, head of the clinical trials program at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, said he is not sure how the new Alzheimer’s drug, Aducanumab/​Aduhelm, would work for African Americans and Hispanic Americans because there were so few diverse individuals in those drug clinical trials.

“We don’t know what the barriers are,” Dr. Tousi said. “We always encourage in every trial that more minorities, more diverse populations are a part of the study,” he said. “Hopefully that is something we will achieve more for future trials.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Facts and Figures report, nearly two-thirds of African Americans (62 percent) believe medical research is biased against people of color. It also found that only half of African Americans (53 percent) trust a future cure for Alzheimer’s will be shared equally.

“We’re learning more and more that early detection and accurate diagnosis will be the key to hopefully reducing risk and developing the most effective treatment strategies that will help everyone,” Dr. Edelmayer said.

That’s important, she noted, because, historically, African Americans are diagnosed late, which may limit treatment options.

In terms of access to future treatments, the Association has said that Americans deserve the opportunity to assess if an FDA-approved treatment, like Aducanumab/​Aduhelm, is right for them by working with their physician. The drug targets amyloid in the brain, with amyloid being one of the hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease. But, Dr. Edelmayer said, “there are over 100 different types of drugs, unique approaches that are not anti-amyloid and many of them are in the pipeline today in phase one, phase two, and phase three trials.”

“You may see in the future someone taking an anti-amyloid plus an anti-tau treatment plus something to help with neuroinflammation,” she added.

The Alzheimer’s Association is leading two major clinical trials with a strong focus on diverse participation. The New IDEAS Study, which is investigating the impact of a brain amyloid PET scan on clinical care outcomes, is recruiting 2,000 Latinos and 2,000 African Americans out of the projected 7,000 total participants. Also, the U.S. Study to Protect Brain Health Through Lifestyle Intervention to Reduce Risk (U.S.POINTER) study is a two-year clinical trial studying the effects of multi-component lifestyle interventions on risk of cognitive decline in a diverse population in the United States.

Individuals interested in finding out more about clinical trials can go to the Alzheimer’s Association’s TrialMatch®, which is a free matching tool for research studies and treatment trials for Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

The FDA has created a site to help those looking for clinical trials that are recruiting or under way in their area. Go to www.clinicaltrials.gov and type in the disease and the nearest city.

The Alzheimer’s Association was the primary author of this article, with supplemental reporting by Blade staff. Visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

