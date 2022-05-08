Editorial: Redistricting redux is a double dare to court

It’s truly an example of a dysfunctional and recalcitrant government. The state Redistricting Committee refuses to abide by the will of the voters. Once again, the committee majority forwards clearly unconstitutional state legislative maps.

It’s a cynical move based on the outcome of pending litigation. It’s also a double dare thrown down at the Ohio Supreme Court. The court may hold committee members in contempt of court?

Can they enforce such a ruling?

The state Supreme Court will almost certainly toss the maps. A federal court will likely nullify the state court ruling and order the maps used for the 2022 election cycle. A panel of three federal judges effectively said they would do so if maps were not in place by May 28. The effect such a federal ruling would have on any contempt proceedings in the state court is unclear.

The redistricting commission and the state legislative majority win, the people lose. Federal judges usurp the authority of the state’s highest court.

The votes by the citizens of this state to reform the redistricting process in 2015 and 2018 once again are ignored.

One Republican Commissioner, Auditor Keith Faber, filed a brief containing supercilious language:

“Petitioners are just a broken record at this point — an endless loop that complains that the Ohio Redistricting Commission ignores this court’s orders.” It’s not simply a complaint. The petitioners requesting a contempt ruling are correct. The commission is ignoring the court’s orders. Mr. Faber may escape contempt of court penalties. Of one thing there’s not a doubt. He holds the voters of Ohio in contempt. That’s all there is to it.

Come November, there’s only one thing for voters to do. Constitutional amendments were not enough. Ignore the ‘R’ or ‘D’ next to the names of candidates on the ballot. Find out which candidates supported continued gerrymandering. Then throw those bums out.