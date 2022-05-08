ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: U.S. security leaks could fan cold war into hot one

We live in dangerous times. A war between Ukraine and Russia brought underlying tensions in the world to the forefront.

The leader of a major nuclear power has repeatedly talked of his willingness to consider the use of nuclear weapons. China carefully watches the West’s response to Russia as it considers ways to reunite Taiwan with the mainland.

The last destabilizing factor we need is members of the U.S. defense, security, and intelligence forces leaking information that could lead to a wider conflict.

It’s one thing to admit the general use of U.S. technology to aid Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

It’s far more troubling that leaks indicate we loaned technology and intelligence to Ukraine to help kill Russian generals and sink Russian ships. While the Russians likely had an inkling of this, it creates both a propaganda weapon for Russia and creates a pretext should Mr. Putin wish to widen the conflict.

The leaks could lead Vladimir Putin to take the actions he has threatened. Mr. Putin’s decision to attack Ukraine shows a reckless streak that threatens not only Ukraine, but the world.

The leaks apparently came from within our government. Information on aid of this kind to Ukraine should have been classified.

If it was not, someone failed in their job. These leaks call for an investigation and if warranted, prosecution.

The motives of those leaking the information remain unclear. President Biden must act swiftly to quash further leaks that threaten national security and could cause a new conflict to break out.

The United States and Russia have resumed a Cold War.

It makes no sense to encourage a hot war.

