Editorial: Disclosure required, partisanship isn’t

It seems like simply more partisan play acting.

Democrats have filed a lawsuit against Gov. Mike DeWine.

The Democrats want to force the governor to release documents, including his meeting schedules, that they hope might show he was more deeply involved in the House Bill 6 scandal than any information indicates so far. The governor has never been a target of the investigation. The Democrats got many documents they requested, but they were redacted.

That’s the part which seems like pure partisanship.

This matter goes beyond that. It goes to the fundamentals of ethics in government. That likely wasn’t a concern of Democrats.

Disclosure should come about not through a lawsuit. Disclosure in the matter of H.B. 6 simply is the right and ethical act required of the governor.

Now, many folks would say it is ridiculous to think politicians will react to such arguments. It’s unrealistic. Absurd.

Doing the right thing should be the very foundation of democratic government. We must demand more ethical political leadership. Women and men as political leaders cannot reach perfection. They ought to try to do the right thing despite that reality. The best of our leaders managed to do right most of the time in their political decisions.

The right thing to do here by the society and citizens is to voluntarily disclose the redacted documents.

Ohio cannot move forward without coming to terms with the H.B. 6 scandal.

Full disclosure stands as the only way to reach that goal.