Cody Rhodes will get his first shot at a championship on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. "The American Nightmare" scored yet another victory over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday night, then announced in a post-show promo that he was moving on from his program with "The Visionary." He explained, "This could have been where I fall off. This could have been where the honeymoon phase [since WWE comeback] was over. It truly could have been, and maybe there are some people here, especially the wrestlers in various locker rooms who maybe don't want this to keep going. But it's going to keep going. I have a specific goal that we have literally talked about. This is unfinished business for me, and I have to get it done.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO