ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Grizzlies' Ja Morant, Taylor Jenkins call out Warriors' Jordan Poole, who denies dirty play after Morant injury

By Gabe Fernandez
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a137C_0fWhhZ4t00
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sits on the bench and reacts after a team trainer examines his knee during a time out against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, May 7 (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

There's a brewing controversy for the third straight game in the series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, but at least this one doesn’t involve Memphis media .

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors decided to employ a blitz approach to guard Ja Morant. Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins both rushed and surrounded the Grizzlies star in an attempt to get a steal. The play ultimately resulted in a foul called against Wiggins, but it also resulted in an injury to Morant’s knee.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins scrutinized Poole’s defense on the play while speaking to reporters after the game. He said that the Warriors guard grabbed Morant’s knee and “yanked” it, and when asked if he thinks Poole did that on purpose, he said “I’m curious.” For what it’s worth, he said the team would discuss the play before deciding on whether they would suggest an NBA investigation .

Morant, meanwhile, briefly tweeted out “‘broke the code’” along with a clip of the play. The quote in the tweet is in reference to comments coach Steve Kerr made about Dillon Brooks’ flagrant 2 foul against Gary Payton II, which fractured the Golden State guard’s elbow. However, Morant deleted the tweet shortly after he posted it.

It’s clear that Poole grabbed and pulled on Morant’s leg. It’s also clear what Morant thinks about the incident. What’s not clear was the intention behind the action, or if that exact motion injured Morant’s leg -- you could easily argue that some initial, more incidental-looking knee-to-knee contact between Morant and Poole’s knees earlier in the play could’ve caused it.

When Poole was asked for his perspective about what happened, he said, “It was a basketball play. We doubled him, I hit the ball and I was going for the ball. Obviously I don't want to see anyone get hurt. I'm not even that type of player. I respect everybody, so, hopefully he gets better.”

Poole added: “Hopefully we can see him out there next game. I don't even play like that for real. That's not my type of game.”

A reporter then brought up Morant’s now-deleted tweet to Poole and all he responded with was “we've got another game on Monday.”

This is the third controversy in as many games for this series. In Game 1, it was the overkill flagrant 2 foul called against Draymond Green. In Game 2, it was Brooks’ much less controversial flagrant 2 against Payton II. And now there’s this for Game 3.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Sounds Off On The Jordan Poole Foul On Ja Morant: "I've Been Kissed Harder Than That."

Warriors guard Jordan Poole was put on blast after yesterday's game, drawing criticism from players, fans, and analysts. It all started with a play on Ja Morant, who suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter. In a clip that has made its rounds on social media, Poole appears to swipe at Morant's knee -- prompting the Grizzlies star to call him out after the game.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A Smith claims Al Horford-Giannis Antetokounmpo incident in Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks is ‘dumbest S&@$’ he’s ever seen

Much like the rest of us, ESPN’s Stephen A Smith had quite an animated reaction to Al Horford throwing the hammer down on Giannis Antetokounmpo during Monday’s Game 4 clash between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks. It sounds like Stephen A enjoyed the action, but what he’s taken exception to is the referees slapping Horford with a technical foul for his elbow on Giannis right after the dunk.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Jeanie Buss sends stern warning shot to Lakers organization after disappointing season

The 2022 NBA Playoffs are in full swing, which is only making Los Angeles Lakers fans even more frustrated over the team’s failure to even make the cut — or even the Play-In tournament. Just imagine how much more disappointed Lakers controlling owner Jeanie Buss is of the franchise that has a rich tradition of not just appearing in the playoffs, but winning NBA championships.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

The Dallas Mavericks Fan That Troubled Chris Paul's Family Was Reportedly Trying To Give Them "Unwanted Hugs"

One of the biggest stories in the NBA this week has been the incident that occurred after Game 4 of the Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns series when Chris Paul's mom had hands put on her by a fan sitting behind her. New updates have been coming out about the situation, with a video showing exactly what happened and the fan also posting his side of the story on social media.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Reveals Chris Paul Asked Him ‘Did I Push You That Hard?’ After A Foul: “No But It Was A Smart Play.”

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks picked up an all-important win last night, beating the Phoenix Suns to tie up their playoff series at 2-2. Doncic was absolutely sensational on the night, leading the charge for the Mavericks as they pulled back in the series. Luka and the Mavs will travel to Phoenix for Game 5 this week, where Chris Paul will hope to have a better game and not foul out as he did in Game 4.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

Professional Doctor Explains Why Jordan Poole Did Not Make A Dirty Play To Injure Ja Morant: “He Doesn’t Have A Big Enough Grip To Force The Knee Outward.”

One of the biggest talking points coming out of this weekend's round of playoff games was the injury to Ja Morant. During Game 3 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant was being doubled by Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the latter making contact with his leg from Morant's blindside. Morant immediately showed signs of pain and went to the locker room.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Yardbarker

Memphis Reporter Gets Destroyed After Using Racist Comment About Draymond Green: "Draymond Runs His Knuckle-Dragging Open Mouth All Game Long, But Mild-Mannered Kyle Anderson Disputes One Call And Gets Ejected? Next Level Jackassery."

The Memphis Grizzlies-Golden State Warriors series has been very intense. Both teams have left everything on the court, playing physical, getting some players ejected, and playing mind games even off the court. Game 1 saw Draymond Green ejected after a flagrant foul 2 on Brandon Clarke; Dillon Brooks was ejected...
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Golden State Warriors
106.3 The Buzz

Dallas Mavs Fan Ejected After Allegedly Pushing Chris Paul’s Mom

Things got a little testy Sunday afternoon at the AAC after a fan allegedly pushed Chris Paul's mom. I wish today I was talking about my experience over the weekend at the American Airlines Center. Big wins for both the Dallas Stars and Dallas Mavericks all weekend long. Sadly, the talk of the day is a fan behind the Phoenix Suns bench. According to reports, the fan pushed Chris Paul's mom. On Mother's Day man? Not cool. From the video, looks to be a kid who's not even of legal age.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Lil Wayne Goes Viral After Calling Out Luka Doncic On Twitter

NBA superstar Luka Doncic has almost singlehandedly taken the Mavericks to new heights in the Western Conference this season. After several first-round exits, he has his team just two wins away from a Conference Finals appearance. Along the way, he has dazzled and amazed fans with his scoring ability. For...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mavs fan ejected for harassing Suns player Chris Paul’s family

DALLAS - A Mavericks fan was kicked out of Game 4 against the Suns after reportedly harassing the family of Suns star Chris Paul. Paul tweeted that a fan put his hands on his mother and that his wife was also pushed. Video from the game telecast appears to show him complaining about the incident.
DALLAS, WI
The Spun

Report: How Long Coach Steve Kerr Could Be Out

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr could miss the rest of the series. Kerr missed Game 4 vs. the Grizzlies after testing positive for Covid-19. Mike Brown took his place, and luckily the Warriors got the job done with a 101-98 victory to take a 3-1 series lead. Unfortunately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy