ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Ja Morant deletes tweet that Jordan Poole 'broke the code' injuring his knee

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zVUx_0fWhhK5E00

SAN FRANCISCO — As if the Warriors-Grizzlies series needed more drama.

In the fourth quarter of Saturday night’s Game 3 Western Conference Semifinals matchup, Ja Morant’s right knee was injured after Jordan Poole tugged on it going for a steal. Morant looked frustrated on the bench before limping off the floor slowly with a few minutes still remaining in the game. The Warriors ended up winning 142-112, but now the attention turns to Morant’s recovery chances for Game 4 on Monday.

Following the game, Morant tweeted out a video of the play with the caption “broke the code,” the same words that Steve Kerr used to describe Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II earlier in the series. Morant deleted the tweet just minutes later.

Once Poole sat down at the podium for his postgame press conference, a reporter handed their phone to him so he could watch it. The third-year guard instantly defended his actions.

“It’s a basketball play,” Poole said. “We doubled him. I hit the ball and I was going for the ball. Obviously, I don’t wanna see anybody get hurt. I’m not even that type of player. I respect everybody. Hopefully he gets better and we can see him out there next game. I don’t even play like that, for real. That’s not my type of game.”

Upon hearing that Morant sent out a tweet calling him out, Poole responded tersely.

“We have another game on Monday,” Poole said.

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins didn’t sound too happy about Morant’s injury either.

“He was going after a dribble and Jordan Poole grabbed his knee and yanked it,” Jenkins said. “I’m going to be very curious to see what happens after that.”

It seems Jenkins is lobbying the NBA to perhaps hand down some sort of punishment for Poole. This series has already been marked by some drama, as Draymond Green was ejected in Game 1 and Brooks was ejected in Game 2 before being suspended for Game 3 .

Listen to Bay Area sports talk now on Audacy and shop the latest Warriors team gear

Looking at the replay, it does look pretty bad for Poole, who uses one hand to push Morant’s hip and the other one to tug his knee. It’s hard to believe that Poole made a calculated move to injure Morant, but the optics aren’t great.

For now, we’ll await Ja’s status, but I don’t think Poole should be expecting any discipline from the NBA for the bang-bang play.

"I don't think there was any malicious intent from Jordan," Klay Thompson said. "I don't even think he's strong enough to affect somebody's knee. We're not out there trying to hurt people or trying to club people behind the head on a fast break. We play the game the right way and I'm gonna have his back."

Brooks catching strays. The Warriors definitely won't be forgetting his cheap shot on Payton any time soon.

Without Ja? The series is definitely over for Memphis. Even with him, the Grizzlies might not stand a chance against the Warriors. Judging from Saturday night, this series should be over in five games. Golden State simply has more talent, more depth and more experience.

Morant was an irresistible force of nature Saturday night, scoring 34 points in 36 minutes. Outside of him, no one else really showed up on Saturday. Jaren Jackson dropped 15 points but only had three rebounds. Desmond Bane went 4-of-7 from 3-point land en route to 16 points, but that was pretty much it outside of Ja. The team should get a boost with Brooks’ return in Game 4, but it won’t matter much if Morant isn’t around.

Comments / 3

Related
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole’s knee play on Ja Morant gets major decision from NBA

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole won’t be punished over his alleged role in the injury of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. To recall, Poole has been largely blamed for Morant’s knee injury during Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series. Head coach Taylor Jenkins said the Warriors guard “grabbed” the knee of the Grizzlies youngster and yanked it, leading to the issue.
MEMPHIS, TN
fadeawayworld.net

Professional Doctor Explains Why Jordan Poole Did Not Make A Dirty Play To Injure Ja Morant: “He Doesn’t Have A Big Enough Grip To Force The Knee Outward.”

One of the biggest talking points coming out of this weekend's round of playoff games was the injury to Ja Morant. During Game 3 of the series between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant was being doubled by Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole, the latter making contact with his leg from Morant's blindside. Morant immediately showed signs of pain and went to the locker room.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Reveals Chris Paul Asked Him ‘Did I Push You That Hard?’ After A Foul: “No But It Was A Smart Play.”

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks picked up an all-important win last night, beating the Phoenix Suns to tie up their playoff series at 2-2. Doncic was absolutely sensational on the night, leading the charge for the Mavericks as they pulled back in the series. Luka and the Mavs will travel to Phoenix for Game 5 this week, where Chris Paul will hope to have a better game and not foul out as he did in Game 4.
DALLAS, TX
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Nikola Jokic Being Named The MVP: "NBA Voters Need To Watch Basketball... Joel Embiid Was Robbed."

Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted on Monday with a concrete update on the NBA's MVP race for the 2021-22 season, explaining that Nikola Jokic had received the votes that will ensure he wins consecutive MVPs. The news was not unexpected, Jokic looked like he had the lead in the race going into the playoffs, although his Nuggets did fail to perform in the postseason.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Taylor Jenkins
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Jaren Jackson
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Gary Payton Ii
The Spun

Klay Thompson Sounds Off On Injury: NBA World Reacts

Through three games, the Western Conference semifinal series between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies has had plenty of drama. The latest incident happened in the fourth quarter of the Warriors' 142-112 win over Memphis Saturday night. Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant had to leave the game after having his knee grabbed by Golden State's Jordan Poole, who was participating in a trap of Morant nead midcourt.
MEMPHIS, TN
On3.com

NBA announces MVP for the 2021-2022 season

On Monday morning, the winner of the 2021-2022 NBA MVP award was revealed. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has won the prestigious award for the second consecutive season. Jokic is in his seventh NBA season, all of which have been spent with the Nuggets....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: The Warriors Superstar Is Earning $13,681 Per Minute

When Steph Curry signed his four-year, $215 contract extension, it made him one of the highest-paid players in all of the NBA. While the money seems like a lot, Curry deserves it. He helped the Warriors make five consecutive appearances in the NBA Finals where the team won three championships. He also won two MVP awards and was the main leader of the 73-win team that set the league record for wins.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Steve Kerr’s blunt reaction to Memphis weatherman’s racist Draymond Green tweet

San Francisco – The referees have had their hands full controlling the emotions of two teams with championship aspirations. The two squads are the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies. There’s been hard fouls, ejections, suspensions, and a lot of trash talking on the court. Everything was all about basketball until a local Memphis weatherman named Joey Sulipeck posted and then deleted a racist tweet about Draymond Green.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Is Ja Morant Playing In Game 4?

They played 25 games without him, and went an impressive 20-5, while also averaging more points per game. The stats are intriguing, because he is their best player and their floor general. However, the Warriors will likely be able to defend the Grizzlies so much better without having to worry...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Journalist Says Warriors Should Trade Steph Curry To Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "Poole’s Ascent Has Made Curry’s Contract A Massive Burden For The Warriors."

NBA writer Christian Rivas sparked outrage with his latest take on the Golden State Warriors. In a controversial tweet, the SB Nation contributor suggested that the Warriors should trade their superstar point guard, Steph Curry, for L.A.'s Russell Westbrook. Here's what he wrote:. “Poole’s ascent has made Curry’s contract a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Dubs fan goes viral trying to calm down Draymond after foul

Draymond Green wasn’t happy with a foul called on him late in the first half of the Warriors’ second-round playoff matchup vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, and an unexpected bystander tried to come to his rescue. As a frustrated Green walked over to the sideline to plead...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Golden State tries to clinch series against Memphis in game 5

LINE: Grizzlies -2.5; over/under is 220.5. WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Warriors lead series 3-1 BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors look to clinch the series over the Memphis Grizzlies in game five of the Western Conference second round. The Warriors defeated the Grizzlies 101-98 in the last matchup. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 32 points, and Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 21 points.
MEMPHIS, TN
KEYT

Grizzlies star Ja Morant doubtful for rest of NBA playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies say All-Star guard Ja Morant is doubtful for the remainder of the postseason after an MRI and further evaluation revealed a bone bruise in his injured right knee. The NBA’s most improved player had been averaging 38.3 points a game in the Grizzlies’ Western Conference semifinal matchup with Golden State. But he sat out the Game 4 loss with what the team said at the time was a sore knee. The Grizzlies trail 3-1 in the series. Warriors coach Steve Kerr will remain out for Game 5 with COVID-19. Associate head coach Mike Brown will coach in his place.
MEMPHIS, TN
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
821
Followers
2K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy