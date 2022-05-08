ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Rejoice, conservatives. Trump delivered your political Holy Grail on abortion

By Issac Bailey
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L1164_0fWhgpXg00
The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon AP

Conservatives, rejoice. You finally did it. You did it by seeing what others couldn’t, that a man who paid off a porn star to keep quiet about an extramarital affair would end a 50-year abortion genocide.

Gotta admit, I doubted you. Roe had been in effect since I was a wee little lad despite all your huffin’ and puffin’ and rallying and passing what were thought to be unconstitutional anti-abortion laws. Those dastardly liberals kept getting to murder babies, as you repeatedly told us. In the end, you won.

Look at God!

You didn’t let anything stand in your way. Not even a president who bragged about casually sexually assaulting women and lied like no other modern era politician. You knew he was on a mission to save the little babies. You knew better than ungodly liberals and weak-kneed Never Trumpers who got their panties in a wad about ethics and character.

Never mind the lying by conservative court nominees who went before Congress and the American public and misled about their Roe intentions. Lying in service of the unborn is no vice; it’s virtue. That’s why you love Sen. Mitch McConnell, who snatched a Supreme Court seat from the clutches of President Barack Obama, clearing the way for what now seems like a foregone conclusion, that Roe will officially come to an end by July, paving the way for more bounty laws like the one in effect in Texas.

It doesn’t matter that Supreme Court justices will come to be known as liars. They are untouchable, even when one of their spouses works with the White House to overturn the results of a presidential election. They are appointed for life. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg used that constitutional bedrock to remain on the Court until she died, opening up a seat for the conservative who would provide the crucial vote to uproot Roe and protect life. (Let’s not talk, however, about your refusal to do anything serious about a proliferation of guns that is snuffing out a growing number of young lives or your opposition to legislation that will make it easier for poor and struggling families to take better care of their children.)

And no, It doesn’t matter to you that Republicans were able to appoint the majority of justices even though only one time since 1992 did the Republican presidential candidate receive more votes than the Democrat. The structural realities put in place by those Founding Fathers – an Electoral College that makes the vote of a white rural American more valuable than a black or brown American in most of New York or California – were in your favor.

Never mind that abortion was legal at our founding despite what Justice Sam Alito suggested. Never mind that the abortion rate in countries where abortions are legal and where they’ve been outlawed aren’t terribly different – though the level of danger the procedure poses to women is. Who cares that for the past four decades the abortion rate has fallen faster under Democratic presidencies because they focused on improving the health of women, or that it ticked up for consecutive years during the Trump era. Details.

None of that matters. You had faith in Trump, and he delivered your political Holy Grail. Well done ye faithful servants. This country is better today because of you.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Conservatives#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Putin threatens CIA over seemingly Kremlin-imagined assassination plot

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday accused Western intelligence services, specifically the CIA, of advising Ukraine on how to assassinate a senior Russian propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov. While Putin said his Federal Security Service disrupted the plot against Solovyov, the evidence for the plot's existence is far from convincing. After all,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Robin Roberts says she almost turned down Barack Obama interview because of fear of being ‘outed’

Robin Roberts has spoken candidly about why she nearly turned down an opportunity to interview Barack Obama about marriage equality.The Good Morning America host, 61, discussed her 2012 interview with former president Obama during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she had concerns about the interview and her sexuality, as she didn’t want to be “outed” as gay because of the conversation.“In 2012, I got a call to go to the White House, and that there was a possibility that then-president Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality,” Roberts recalled to DeGeneres. “I...
CELEBRITIES
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
1K+
Followers
336
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy