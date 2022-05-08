Rejoice, conservatives. Trump delivered your political Holy Grail on abortion

The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. Whatever the outcome, the Politico report represents an extremely rare breach of the court’s secretive deliberation process, and on a case of surpassing importance. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Alex Brandon AP

Conservatives, rejoice. You finally did it. You did it by seeing what others couldn’t, that a man who paid off a porn star to keep quiet about an extramarital affair would end a 50-year abortion genocide.

Gotta admit, I doubted you. Roe had been in effect since I was a wee little lad despite all your huffin’ and puffin’ and rallying and passing what were thought to be unconstitutional anti-abortion laws. Those dastardly liberals kept getting to murder babies, as you repeatedly told us. In the end, you won.

Look at God!

You didn’t let anything stand in your way. Not even a president who bragged about casually sexually assaulting women and lied like no other modern era politician. You knew he was on a mission to save the little babies. You knew better than ungodly liberals and weak-kneed Never Trumpers who got their panties in a wad about ethics and character.

Never mind the lying by conservative court nominees who went before Congress and the American public and misled about their Roe intentions. Lying in service of the unborn is no vice; it’s virtue. That’s why you love Sen. Mitch McConnell, who snatched a Supreme Court seat from the clutches of President Barack Obama, clearing the way for what now seems like a foregone conclusion, that Roe will officially come to an end by July, paving the way for more bounty laws like the one in effect in Texas.

It doesn’t matter that Supreme Court justices will come to be known as liars. They are untouchable, even when one of their spouses works with the White House to overturn the results of a presidential election. They are appointed for life. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg used that constitutional bedrock to remain on the Court until she died, opening up a seat for the conservative who would provide the crucial vote to uproot Roe and protect life. (Let’s not talk, however, about your refusal to do anything serious about a proliferation of guns that is snuffing out a growing number of young lives or your opposition to legislation that will make it easier for poor and struggling families to take better care of their children.)

And no, It doesn’t matter to you that Republicans were able to appoint the majority of justices even though only one time since 1992 did the Republican presidential candidate receive more votes than the Democrat. The structural realities put in place by those Founding Fathers – an Electoral College that makes the vote of a white rural American more valuable than a black or brown American in most of New York or California – were in your favor.

Never mind that abortion was legal at our founding despite what Justice Sam Alito suggested. Never mind that the abortion rate in countries where abortions are legal and where they’ve been outlawed aren’t terribly different – though the level of danger the procedure poses to women is. Who cares that for the past four decades the abortion rate has fallen faster under Democratic presidencies because they focused on improving the health of women, or that it ticked up for consecutive years during the Trump era. Details.

None of that matters. You had faith in Trump, and he delivered your political Holy Grail. Well done ye faithful servants. This country is better today because of you.