Two full seasons of softball. Two Region XIII Championships. The MCC Pioneer softball team won the Region XIII Championship with a gutty comeback effort to take the title. The Pioneers defeated Bay College 18-12 on Sunday and then Dawson 14-2. Dawson defeated Bay College Monday morning setting up the championship final. Dawson would need to beat the Pioneers twice and the Pioneers needed just one win for the championship.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO