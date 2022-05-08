Ukraine news – live: 60 feared dead after Russia bombs school ‘where whole village was hiding’

Around 60 people are feared dead in the Russian shelling of a school in the village of Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, governor Serhiy Haidai said on Sunday.

He said that two people were confirmed dead while 30 others were rescued from the debris of the school, which was sheltering nearly 90 people at the time it was struck.

Local media reported that the two dead were children, though this has not been confirmed by officials.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in a late-night address on Saturday said more than 300 civilians have been rescued from the Azovstal steel mill in the besieged port city of Mariupol after a week-long effort.

"This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over," Ukraine 's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk informed via Telegram messaging app.

The Soviet-era steel mill has become a symbol of resistance to the Russian effort to capture swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine in the four-month-long war.

Russian president Vladimir Putin had ordered the plant to be sealed off after declaring victory in Mariupol on 21 April.