ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Late-addition Rich Strike wins the 148th Kentucky Derby

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMOHu_0fWhfFAf00

“The most exciting two minutes in sports” has a new champion.

Rich Strike crossed the finish line first to win the 148th Kentucky Derby, the first full-capacity one since 2019 before the pandemic.

Ridden by Sonny Leon, Rich Strike was a late addition to the list of Derby contenders, entering the race Friday after Ethereal Road scratched.

It seemed like a long-shot for the Kentucky-born colt with odds of 80 to 1 at post time, the lowest in the field. But he edged out the others to win the Run for the Roses and the cash prize of $1.86 million dollars. It was the second-biggest upset in Derby history.

“We trained against all odds,” trainer Eric R. Reed said during a press conference after the race.

Reed said the team knew they had a special horse in Rich Strike.

“I’m not telling you by any means we knew we had a Derby winner. But if we didn’t think we were going to be in the Derby, we wouldn’t have been prepping for this all year,” he said. “We knew we had a horse that was capable of running good.”

“Elated” with the win, Reed gave credit to Leon.

“He taught him to run through horses. And he taught me how to do what I’m doing. So I’m surrounded by the best,” Reed said.

Asked about what this means for his career, Leon said he wants to enjoy this moment for now.

“And we see what happens tomorrow.”

Owner Richard Dawson said he had faith in Rich Strike despite the odds.

“We knew we had a shot because every time he went longer he got better,” he said. “It’s like winning the Super Bowl and maybe even better. You only have one player here.”

The Kentucky Derby is the “first jewel” in the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing. Up next is the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore at the end of the month, followed by the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York in June.

Reed said the Preakness is “obviously the spot we got to look at,” but they’ll see how Rich Strike does and make a decision on it “in a few days.”

Dawson has one word for his answer to whether Rich Strike will make a go for the Preakness: “Ditto.”

Comments / 0

Related
wmar2news

Rich Strike trainer addresses post-race biting incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Churchill Downs outrider is facing some criticism for what happened after Rich Strike crossed the finish line at the 148th Kentucky Derby. Video from moments after the race shows Derby winner Rich Strike biting outrider Greg Blasi and his pony multiple times. Blasi physically responds in an attempt to control Rich Strike.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Reed, KY
City
Field, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Hello Magazine

Disappointing news for the Queen confirmed ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Horse racing is one of the Queen's favourite pastimes, but there has been some disappointing news for the monarch ahead of the Epsom Derby. The event, which will honour the royal's 70-year reign on the throne, was due to see three of her thoroughbreds competing for glory, but sadly all of them have been withdrawn. The Queen was hoping for success with Reach For The Moon, especially since the Epsom Derby is the only one of the five flat racing classics that one of her entrants hasn't won at, but the horse's joint trainer, John Godsen, said that the thoroughbred hadn't sufficiently recovered from an injury.
CORONAVIRUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Dawson
CBS Sports

2022 Preakness Stakes horses, contenders, odds, date: Expert who Kentucky Derby double makes picks

When Rich Strike crossed the line to win the 148th Kentucky Derby last Saturday, he became the second-biggest underdog in history to win the first leg of the Triple Crown at 80-1. The second leg, the Preakness Stakes 2022, is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. Previously claimed for just $30,000, Rich Strike's value grew enormously with his Kentucky Derby, win but another victory in a Triple Crown race could drive stud fees up even higher for one of the biggest surprises in horse racing history.
SPORTS
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby sets betting record with $179M wagered on race

The 2022 Kentucky Derby took in the highest betting handle in the history of the Triple Crown race. According to ESPN, a record $179 million was wagered in the pari-mutuel pool on Saturday's Kentucky Derby -- a big 17 percent increase over the track's 2021 returns. The $179 million handle...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Derby#Preakness Stakes#Belmont Stakes
WHAS11

More than 147,000 attend Kentucky Derby 148

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Saturday’s cloudy skies didn’t deter fans from enjoying the Kentucky Derby experience. Officials with Churchill Downs said about 147,294 people attended the track throughout the day. Last year, the Downs reported 51,838 fans in a limited capacity and restrictions due to COVID-19. Wagering was...
KENTUCKY STATE
UPI News

Rugby star Kelly Meafua dies after jumping off French bridge

May 9 (UPI) -- A French rugby player from Samoa died Saturday morning after jumping into the River Tarns in Montauban hours after a team victory. Kelly Meafua, 32, had been celebrating with a teammate Montauban's 48-40 win over Narbonne in the team's final Pro D2 home game at Stade Sapiac when he jumped into the river.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS LA

Horse dies at Santa Anita Park on Kentucky Derby day

A 4-year-old filly died at Santa Anita Park after being injured during a race Saturday, Kentucky Derby day, state horse racing officials confirmed.Speedcuber was injured during Saturday's seventh race and was vanned off. She was later euthanized.Speedcuber, owned by LNJ Foxwoods and trained by Richard Baltas, was running her third career race.Her death brought the race track's death toll since the beginning of the year to six.Track officials noted that the number of fatalities is a sharp dropoff from 2019 when 42 horses died at the facility.According to the CHRB, 16 horses died at the track in 2020, and 19 died last year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Golfer hits huge drive but faces painful consequences...

Every golfer in the world wants to be able to hit a huge drive on every tee box and split the middle of the fairway. There is hardly a better feeling than swinging back with your big stick and connecting with the middle of the clubface, looking up to see your ball soaring in a dead straight line.
GOLF
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
81K+
Followers
8K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy