Williamsfield, IL

West Central stays red hot with softball sweep of ROWVA/Williamsfield

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
 3 days ago
STRONGHURST, Ill. — The West Central High Sshool softball team banged out 22 hits and rolled to a sweep of ROWVA/Williamsfield in a Saturday afternoon matinee at Stan Fisher Field.

The Heat won the opener, 7-1, then competed the sweep with a 6-2 win on the second game.

In the first game, Brynna Seitz went 3-for-4 and scored a run; Addie Seitz went 2-for-4 and scored two runs; Mackenzie Ludington went 2-for-2 with a double, scored three runs and drove in a pair of runs; Bailey Ryan went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI; Shelby Bowman went 2-for-3 with a double, scored a run and drove in a run and Bailie Ferguson drove in a run. Addie Seitz picked up the win, pitching all seven innings, scattering four hits, allowing on unearned run, walked one and struck out 11.

In the second game, Brynna Seitz went 3-for-4 and scored two runs; Addie Seitz went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in four runs; Bowman was 2-for-2 with a double and scored a run; Allie Strack scored a run and drove in a run and Sam Meyer scored two runs and drove in one. Addie Seitz picked up the win, going all seven innings. She allowed four hits and two earned runs, walked none and struck out six.

West Central (21-4 overall, 14-0 Lincoln Trail Conference) travels to play Ridgewood in a conference game at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Woodhull.

BOYS SOCCER

NO. 10 IOWA CITY LIBERTY 2, NO. 9 FORT MADISON 0: Class 3A's Lightning broke a scoreless tie with two goals in the second half to down Class 2A's ninth-ranked Bloodhounds at the Baxter Sports Complex.

Reiburn Turnbull made a pair of saves for the Bloodhounds.

Fort Madison (10-4 overall, 9-0 Southeast Conference) plays at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Mount Pleasant.

Liberty also on the JV match, 2-0. Conner Gehling had 13 saves for the Bloodhounds.

The Hawk Eye

