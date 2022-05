TULSA, Okla. — Around 8 p.m. Tulsa Police Department (TPD) answered a call about found human remains near 71st and Sheridan.

Officers met with the caller, who said he was hiking in the wooded area.

Medical examiners were called to the scene and will determine the cause of death and ID of the remains.

This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News app to receive updates as they happen.

©2022 Cox Media Group