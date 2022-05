JACKSON, Miss. (MISSISSIPPI WEEKEND) – The summer is packed in Jackson! Check out this list of 10 events and festivals across the metro to add to your schedule. Mercantile Mississippi features 150 vendors from the Magnolia state and beyond. Expect to see jewelry, apparel, home décor, food products, and more! Doors open at 10am on Friday, and you can shop till 6pm. Then on Saturday, doors open at 9am and you can shop until 5pm.

JACKSON, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO