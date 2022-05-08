James “Jim” Hunter, 77

Donald L Metzger, Age 88 formally from Bellevue, OH passed away on April 11, 2022, at his home in Lakeland, FL with his loving wife and family by his side. Donald was born on July 31, 1933, in Clyde, OH to Donald H. Metzger and Myrtle Elizabeth (Taylor). In 1952 he married his High School sweetheart Alice Joan Sieger and had 4 beautiful daughters. He worked at Whirlpool, a major appliance manufacturer in Clyde, OH for over 40 years and retired as a supervisor. After retirement he and his wife Joan, moved to Lakeland, FL. in 1995. They enjoyed taking cruises, traveling and enjoying the many attractions in Florida. They also enjoyed going to old farm sales where they would purchase Antiques for him to restore. He loved to golf, go fishing and boating and working in his workshop. Don loved listening to all kinds of music, especially Old Hymns. He had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around. He was a Huge Buckeye Fan and couldn’t wait for Saturdays to watch the game. O-H-I-O. But most of all he loved spending time with his wife and family. He will be sadly missed.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO