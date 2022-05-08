ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

James “Jim” Hunter, 77

 3 days ago

Jim Hunter went to be with his heavenly father on April 29th, 2022. He passed due to postoperative complications after a colon procedure. James Robert Hunter was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 6th, 1950. He moved to...

Billy Earl Holt, 83

Billy Earl Holt passed away April 11, 2022, surrounded by his family. Billy was born February 26, 1939, in Lakeland, Florida to John Thomas and Mattie Lee Holt. Billy met the love of his life Bobbie Harris in 1961 with a little help from his older sister Hazel and Bobbie’s mother Alverna Harris who both worked together at a fruit packing plant in Lakeland and arranged the meeting. Those women brought together two amazing people they thought would make a great couple and boy did they get that right. Billy knew quickly that girl was his future and Billy married Bobbie Harris shortly after on February 3rd, 1962. Together Billy and Bobbie built a life of love and respect, and from that, raised 6 children and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.
LAKELAND, FL
Barbara Lynn Kinard, 84

Barbara Lynn Kinard, 84, passed away on April 21, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida. Barbara was born in Wellsville, Ohio on May 23, 1937. She is survived by daughter Cynthia Martin, son Douglas Hulse and son Corey Kinard, and was preceded by James Paul Kinard. Barbara will be laid to rest...
LAKELAND, FL
Alice Gloria Ross, 93

Alice Gloria Ross (Shaw) passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on March 21, at the age of 93. Alice was born April 4, 1928, in Detroit, MI, to the late George and Mabel Shaw, and she was the beloved wife of Richard Stanley Ross. After Alice attended Western Michigan University, she married Stan in 1949 and moved to Florida (Haines City and then Lakeland), where they would spend the rest of their 73 years of marriage. Alice was a loving mother to three children, and she was a partner with Stan on their many successful businesses.
LAKELAND, FL
John Ernest Estridge, 83

John Ernest Estridge, 83 of Lakeland passed away April 3, 2022. Born in Cottondale, Florida, he was the son of the late James and Ava Dell Estridge. His survivors include his wife of 60 years, Frances Elaine Huckabay Estridge; daughter, Jennifer Rockey-Colp (Jim); brother, Von Estridge (Janet); grandchildren, Haley Rockey, Elijah Rockey.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland, FL
Robert Glenn Seslar, 76

Robert Glenn Seslar was lifted to Heaven by God’s angels in Lakeland Florida on April 1, 2022. Bob (as he was known by family and friends) was born on April 7, 1945, in the small town of Jeannette PA, to his parents Frank and Louise Seslar. He had four sisters and one brother.
LAKELAND, FL
Jan Diane Ward, 76

A beloved wife, mother, and Grammy was reunited with her Savior on April 19, 2022. Jan Diane Ward was born November 20, 1947, in Lakeland, Florida to Olen and Marie Downs. She was a lifelong Polk County resident, graduating from LHS in 1965. Her next life adventure began in Bartow, at the A&W Root Beer Stand where she met her husband of 54 years, Leon Ward.
LAKELAND, FL
William Richard Fontaine, 83

William Richard Fontaine, Age 83, passed away on April 16, 2022 in Lakeland, FL. William was born on March 8, 1939 in Rumford, ME. William graduated from University of ME with a BS in Civil Engineering. He was a mechanical engineer who worked for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division. He enjoyed golfing with family including his brother, Robert and cousin, Michael.
LAKELAND, FL
Judith Barbara Tabler, 82

Judith Barbara Tabler passed away Friday, April 22nd 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and daughter Darla. Judy spent her early years in Ashtabula, Ohio, but lived most of her life in Lakeland, Florida. She enjoyed making dolls, spending time with family and loved her bird. She is survived by her husband Doug, son Dennis, daughter Debbie (Daniel), sister Ginger, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
LAKELAND, FL
Jamie Lynn Mitchell, 54

Jamie Lynn Mitchell passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022. She was born on March 24, 1968, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to James Parrish and Shirley Landreth. She had a heart of gold and always wanted to help people. Jamie was so loving and loved by everyone. She is preceded in...
LAKELAND, FL
George Everett Brewster Sr, 94

George Everett Brewster Sr. was born to Rachel Brewster in Englewood, N.J. on September 12, 1927. Graduated Dwight Morrow High School, Class of 1945 and joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He continued to serve as Sergeant during the Korean War. He leaves behind his wife, Marjorie Alice, having celebrated 70...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Floyd Ziegler, 89

Floyd Ziegler was born in Sarasota Florida, August 22, 1932, Floyd went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 4th, 2022. He was 89 years old. After graduating from Sarasota High School in 1950, he began his college experience at King College in Bristol, Tennessee. After 2 years he left King College to operate his father’s business due to his father’s failing health. In 1953 he was invited to spend the next two years in the U. S. Army. He was stationed in Indiana and Colorado. After leaving the Army, Floyd resumed his college experience at the University of Miami (Fl). He graduated in 1957 with a degree in Business Administration.
SARASOTA, FL
Donald L Metzger, 88

Donald L Metzger, Age 88 formally from Bellevue, OH passed away on April 11, 2022, at his home in Lakeland, FL with his loving wife and family by his side. Donald was born on July 31, 1933, in Clyde, OH to Donald H. Metzger and Myrtle Elizabeth (Taylor). In 1952 he married his High School sweetheart Alice Joan Sieger and had 4 beautiful daughters. He worked at Whirlpool, a major appliance manufacturer in Clyde, OH for over 40 years and retired as a supervisor. After retirement he and his wife Joan, moved to Lakeland, FL. in 1995. They enjoyed taking cruises, traveling and enjoying the many attractions in Florida. They also enjoyed going to old farm sales where they would purchase Antiques for him to restore. He loved to golf, go fishing and boating and working in his workshop. Don loved listening to all kinds of music, especially Old Hymns. He had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around. He was a Huge Buckeye Fan and couldn’t wait for Saturdays to watch the game. O-H-I-O. But most of all he loved spending time with his wife and family. He will be sadly missed.
LAKELAND, FL
Mae Charlene Peterson, 87

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Charlene Peterson, loving wife, and mother, passed away at the age of 87. She was born in Toronto, Ohio to Joseph and Mae Criss. Charlene was preceded in death to her husband of 49 years, Howell Peterson. They are survived by their 3 children, Karen (Tony) Norris, Barbara (Howard) Stiener, Howell Peterson, Jr., their three grandchildren, Jay Bloodworth, Carrie Dent, and Kyle Norris, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
LAKELAND, FL
Dorathea Janssen Chisholm McCutcheon, 96

Dorathea Janssen Chisholm McCutcheon, age 96, of Lakeland, Florida passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022. Dorathea was with her son, daughter, and granddaughter at her daughter’s home at the time of her passing. Dorathea was born July 13, 1924, in Winter Haven, Florida to John William Janssen and Corrie Dodson, the third of five daughters. Dorathea graduated from Winter Haven High School, Class of 1942, where she was Valedictorian. She went on to graduate from Greensboro College in Greensboro, NC (1942-1942), and transferred to the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC (1944-1946) to study Journalism, graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Phi Beta Kappa. She enjoyed a prolific career as a journalist writing and editing at radio stations WDAE (Tampa), WBTV (Charlotte, NC), WIRC (Hickory, NC) and WONN (Lakeland), as well as for Advance Magazine (New York City), and in public relations at Union Theological Seminary (New York City) and Brooklyn Community College (New York).
LAKELAND, FL
Stan Lee Bradford, 61

Stan Lee Bradford, 61, survived by his wife Linda Bradford, died Sunday April 17, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital, Lakeland, FL. A native of Gadsden, Alabama. He moved to Florida in 1983. He was the son of the late John C. Bradford and Nola Braddy. He was a maintenance engineer.
LAKELAND, FL
Stephen F. Buckley, 91

Stephen F. Buckley, 91, of Lakeland, died peacefully at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, in Tampa, FL. Born In Geneva, NY, he was the son of the late William F. Buckley and Josephine (Kosienski) Buckley. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Joan, Raymond, and William Buckley.
LAKELAND, FL
Norman Louis Benn, 88

Norman L. Benn, retired coach at Florida Southern College, passed away on Apr 7, 2022, at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife of 42 yrs, Kathy, daughters Susan Benn & Cheryl (Mike) Cress, grandchildren Aimee, Ashley, and Josh (Kaitie) Dero, 2 great grandchildren, 4 nieces and 1 nephew. Preceding Norm in death were his two sisters Patricia Dennis and Leone Needleman.
LAKELAND, FL
Rosaline “Rose” A. Welsch, 75

Rosaline “Rose” A. Welsch, 75, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. Rose was born in Pennsylvania in 1946 and moved to Lakeland in 1970. She worked for West Building Materials and Watkins Motor Lines before starting her own business, All American Truck Brokers, in the early 80s. She worked hard as CEO until her retirement in 2004. Rose was a member of Victory Church, and a lover of all animals.
LAKELAND, FL
Elizabeth Jo Anna “Jo Ann” Rice, 86

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away on April 25, 2022. Elizabeth Jo Anna (Jo Ann) Rice was born to Lawrence Henry and JoHanna Heggie Smith Siebers on November 20, 1935. JoAnn was raised in Tooele, UT and attended schools there through high school. She then attended Utah...
LAKELAND, FL
Kathleen M. Keiley, 86

Kathleen M. Keiley, 86, of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland on April 23, 2022 due to heart failure. Kitty was born on February 10, 1936 in The Bronx NY and retired to Lakeland with her husband...
LAKELAND, FL
