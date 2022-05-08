ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Stephen F. Buckley, 91

 3 days ago

Stephen F. Buckley, 91, of Lakeland, died peacefully at the James A. Haley Veterans Hospital, in Tampa, FL. Born In Geneva, NY, he was the son of the late William...

Jan Diane Ward, 76

A beloved wife, mother, and Grammy was reunited with her Savior on April 19, 2022. Jan Diane Ward was born November 20, 1947, in Lakeland, Florida to Olen and Marie Downs. She was a lifelong Polk County resident, graduating from LHS in 1965. Her next life adventure began in Bartow, at the A&W Root Beer Stand where she met her husband of 54 years, Leon Ward.
LAKELAND, FL
William Richard Fontaine, 83

William Richard Fontaine, Age 83, passed away on April 16, 2022 in Lakeland, FL. William was born on March 8, 1939 in Rumford, ME. William graduated from University of ME with a BS in Civil Engineering. He was a mechanical engineer who worked for Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division. He enjoyed golfing with family including his brother, Robert and cousin, Michael.
LAKELAND, FL
Alice Gloria Ross, 93

Alice Gloria Ross (Shaw) passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on March 21, at the age of 93. Alice was born April 4, 1928, in Detroit, MI, to the late George and Mabel Shaw, and she was the beloved wife of Richard Stanley Ross. After Alice attended Western Michigan University, she married Stan in 1949 and moved to Florida (Haines City and then Lakeland), where they would spend the rest of their 73 years of marriage. Alice was a loving mother to three children, and she was a partner with Stan on their many successful businesses.
LAKELAND, FL
Robert Glenn Seslar, 76

Robert Glenn Seslar was lifted to Heaven by God’s angels in Lakeland Florida on April 1, 2022. Bob (as he was known by family and friends) was born on April 7, 1945, in the small town of Jeannette PA, to his parents Frank and Louise Seslar. He had four sisters and one brother.
LAKELAND, FL
Donald L Metzger, 88

Donald L Metzger, Age 88 formally from Bellevue, OH passed away on April 11, 2022, at his home in Lakeland, FL with his loving wife and family by his side. Donald was born on July 31, 1933, in Clyde, OH to Donald H. Metzger and Myrtle Elizabeth (Taylor). In 1952 he married his High School sweetheart Alice Joan Sieger and had 4 beautiful daughters. He worked at Whirlpool, a major appliance manufacturer in Clyde, OH for over 40 years and retired as a supervisor. After retirement he and his wife Joan, moved to Lakeland, FL. in 1995. They enjoyed taking cruises, traveling and enjoying the many attractions in Florida. They also enjoyed going to old farm sales where they would purchase Antiques for him to restore. He loved to golf, go fishing and boating and working in his workshop. Don loved listening to all kinds of music, especially Old Hymns. He had a great sense of humor and loved to joke around. He was a Huge Buckeye Fan and couldn’t wait for Saturdays to watch the game. O-H-I-O. But most of all he loved spending time with his wife and family. He will be sadly missed.
LAKELAND, FL
Judith Barbara Tabler, 82

Judith Barbara Tabler passed away Friday, April 22nd 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and daughter Darla. Judy spent her early years in Ashtabula, Ohio, but lived most of her life in Lakeland, Florida. She enjoyed making dolls, spending time with family and loved her bird. She is survived by her husband Doug, son Dennis, daughter Debbie (Daniel), sister Ginger, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
LAKELAND, FL
Pamela “Pam” Gayle Mullis, 54

Pamela (Pam) Gayle Mullis, age 54, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 in Lakeland Florida. Pam was born in Freeport, New York. Pam had a giving heart, and was always there for others. Her family was her everything. Her greatest accomplishment was her family, but most especially her grandchildren, who were her world. Pam enjoyed traveling with her husband, riding motorcycles with him, live music, the beach, the Blue Ridge mountains, and spending time with her loved ones.
LAKELAND, FL
Kathleen M. Keiley, 86

Kathleen M. Keiley, 86, of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland on April 23, 2022 due to heart failure. Kitty was born on February 10, 1936 in The Bronx NY and retired to Lakeland with her husband...
LAKELAND, FL
John Ernest Estridge, 83

John Ernest Estridge, 83 of Lakeland passed away April 3, 2022. Born in Cottondale, Florida, he was the son of the late James and Ava Dell Estridge. His survivors include his wife of 60 years, Frances Elaine Huckabay Estridge; daughter, Jennifer Rockey-Colp (Jim); brother, Von Estridge (Janet); grandchildren, Haley Rockey, Elijah Rockey.
LAKELAND, FL
Barbara Lynn Kinard, 84

Barbara Lynn Kinard, 84, passed away on April 21, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida. Barbara was born in Wellsville, Ohio on May 23, 1937. She is survived by daughter Cynthia Martin, son Douglas Hulse and son Corey Kinard, and was preceded by James Paul Kinard. Barbara will be laid to rest...
LAKELAND, FL
Mae Charlene Peterson, 87

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Charlene Peterson, loving wife, and mother, passed away at the age of 87. She was born in Toronto, Ohio to Joseph and Mae Criss. Charlene was preceded in death to her husband of 49 years, Howell Peterson. They are survived by their 3 children, Karen (Tony) Norris, Barbara (Howard) Stiener, Howell Peterson, Jr., their three grandchildren, Jay Bloodworth, Carrie Dent, and Kyle Norris, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
LAKELAND, FL
James Boyd Stafford, 64

James Boyd Stafford, Age 64, passed away on April 17, 2022, in Lakeland, FL. James was born on January 29, 1958, in Baton Rouge, LA. James was an avid Star Trek lover, an Invicta watch collector and Bourbon connoisseur. James was a family man and loved his family and adored his grandchildren.
LAKELAND, FL
James “Jim” Hunter, 77

Jim Hunter went to be with his heavenly father on April 29th, 2022. He passed due to postoperative complications after a colon procedure. James Robert Hunter was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 6th, 1950. He moved to Ft. Lauderdale in 1955 and remained there through his high school years. He graduated from Nova High in 1969 and attended college at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Kentucky. Jimmy enjoyed all things water and had one hell of a pool game. His career brought him to Plant City, Florida where he retired as a Produce Broker with Patterson Companies after 36 years.
LAKELAND, FL
Elizabeth Jo Anna “Jo Ann” Rice, 86

Loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend passed away on April 25, 2022. Elizabeth Jo Anna (Jo Ann) Rice was born to Lawrence Henry and JoHanna Heggie Smith Siebers on November 20, 1935. JoAnn was raised in Tooele, UT and attended schools there through high school. She then attended Utah...
LAKELAND, FL
Norman Louis Benn, 88

Norman L. Benn, retired coach at Florida Southern College, passed away on Apr 7, 2022, at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife of 42 yrs, Kathy, daughters Susan Benn & Cheryl (Mike) Cress, grandchildren Aimee, Ashley, and Josh (Kaitie) Dero, 2 great grandchildren, 4 nieces and 1 nephew. Preceding Norm in death were his two sisters Patricia Dennis and Leone Needleman.
LAKELAND, FL
Stan Lee Bradford, 61

Stan Lee Bradford, 61, survived by his wife Linda Bradford, died Sunday April 17, 2022 at Lakeland Regional Hospital, Lakeland, FL. A native of Gadsden, Alabama. He moved to Florida in 1983. He was the son of the late John C. Bradford and Nola Braddy. He was a maintenance engineer.
LAKELAND, FL
Floyd Ziegler, 89

Floyd Ziegler was born in Sarasota Florida, August 22, 1932, Floyd went to be with his Lord and Savior on April 4th, 2022. He was 89 years old. After graduating from Sarasota High School in 1950, he began his college experience at King College in Bristol, Tennessee. After 2 years he left King College to operate his father’s business due to his father’s failing health. In 1953 he was invited to spend the next two years in the U. S. Army. He was stationed in Indiana and Colorado. After leaving the Army, Floyd resumed his college experience at the University of Miami (Fl). He graduated in 1957 with a degree in Business Administration.
SARASOTA, FL
Eubie Foust, 99

On Saturday, April 23, 2022, Eubie Foust, passed peacefully at 99 surrounded by family. Eubie was born in Chad, Kentucky on January 27,1923, to Grant and Sarah Dixon. She graduated from Morehead State to become an elementary school teacher until retirement. Eubie lived an incredible life. She was born at...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland, FL
Lkldnow is independent, mobile news to connect you with Lakeland, Fla. By illuminating the community, our aim is to empower Lakeland residents to become more engaged with their community.

