Concord Hazard Mitigation Committee Meeting

Although I am not a person of great wealth, I have been very blessed in life and I care about our schoolchildren very much. But as a member of the working class I must say that when I/we read that our great city actually needs $150 Million (for just one proposition and there were three more) to repair all the schools in the AISD, I find that it is almost as overwhelming as is our current national debt and watching trillions of dollars becoming part of our National Budget routinely. And we. the working people, are for the most part, too far removed to deal with our National Debt ourselves so we ask our elected representatives handle that job for us.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 16 MINUTES AGO